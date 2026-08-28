Gor Mahia Chairman Expresses Deep Worry as League Delay Threatens CAF Champions League Campaign

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has raised concerns over the impact of the FKF Premier League delay on the club’s preparations for continental football.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has voiced strong concerns over the indefinite postponement of the 2026/27 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season.

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He warned that the administrative stalemate severely jeopardises his team’s match fitness ahead of their high-stakes continental assignments.

The delay leaves top-flight clubs in operational limbo right when competitive sharpness is most critical.

"It will affect our preparations for the CAF Champions League because now we have to spend money on friendlies," Rachier explained to Nation Sport.

"When the league is running, we would play every weekend, which would improve the players’ fitness ahead of the CAF game."

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Rachier’s frustration echoes across the domestic top flight, where teams have already paid sign-on fees, finalised recruitment, and completed pre-season training camps, only to find the official calendar completely frozen.

Dispute Over Promotion and Relegation Rules Triggers Legal Gridlock

At the centre of the crisis is a regulatory clash over promotion and relegation rules governing movement between the top flight and the second-tier National Super League (NSL).

Under long-standing rules established in 2019, the bottom two Premier League clubs are automatically relegated, while the top two teams from the NSL earn promotion.

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However, revised regulations introduced by the federation in 2025, and officially communicated in September of last year after the season had already commenced, mandate that three teams be automatically relegated from the top flight and replaced by three promoted sides from the NSL.

The dispute reached a breaking point when Kariobangi Sharks, who finished 16th in the log last season and stood to be relegated under the 2025 rule changes, challenged the retrospective implementation of the guidelines.

While the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) initially backed the FKF, Kariobangi Sharks took the matter to the High Court in Nairobi.

The court issued an interim directive ordering all parties to maintain the status quo, effectively blocking the federation from commencing the new season under the disputed framework.

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