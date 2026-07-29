Harambee Stars Assistant Coach Vows No Mercy Against His Native South Africa Ahead of AFCON 2027 Qualifiers

The Harambee Stars assistant coach has opened up about the emotional challenge of facing his native South Africa while making Kenya's intentions for the AFCON 2027 qualifiers clear.

Harambee Stars assistant coach Vasili Manousakis has insisted Kenya will show no mercy to South Africa when the two sides meet in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in September.

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Kenya’s Harambee Stars have been drawn into Group D of the qualifying campaign alongside South Africa, Guinea, and Eritrea.

Although Harambee Stars have already secured automatic qualification as co-hosts under the PAMOJA 2027 banner, they will still compete in the qualifiers to maintain their competitive edge ahead of the tournament.

Vasili Manousakis on Facing South Africa in AFCON 2027 Qualifiers

Reacting to the draw, Vasili Manousakis admitted that the technical bench immediately recognised the challenge that lay ahead, describing the group as one of the most demanding they could have been handed.

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He said the coaching staff, including Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy, are excited by the opportunity to measure the team's progress against some of Africa's strongest sides, particularly South Africa, believing such high-level matches will provide the perfect test as Kenya builds towards hosting the tournament.

The Harambee Stars assistant coach also revealed that the technical team has been closely monitoring emerging talent, with several promising young players identified during the most recent FIFA international window as they continue assembling a squad capable of competing at the highest level.

While acknowledging that Kenya's place at AFCON 2027 is already guaranteed as co-hosts, Manousakis stressed that the team has no intention of treating the qualifiers as mere formalities, insisting their objective is to approach every match with a winning mentality and use the campaign to build momentum, confidence, and a competitive squad ahead of the finals.

“I was next to Benni; we were all together, and we looked at it and said, ‘That's going to be interesting.’ I think to put yourself against some of the best teams on the African continent is something special, and there's no better way than testing yourself against Bafana,” Vasili Manousakis told Kick Off.

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“So we've got some fantastic players. We're busy scouting. Even this last FIFA camp, we've looked at a couple of good youngsters. So we're trying to put something special together for those AFCON group games. Of course, we know we don't have to qualify.

“We're one of the hosts. But we're going out, and everybody wants to win football games, and we're no different. So that's the plan. But, yeah, very exciting draw and very difficult group that we're in.”

Vasili Manousakis admitted that facing South Africa will carry added emotional significance because of his and Benni McCarthy's roots, but insisted those personal ties will have no bearing once the match gets underway.

He explained that the coaching staff will approach the fixture with the same professionalism and preparation as any other game, stressing that their focus remains firmly on securing a positive result despite the familiarity with their opponents.

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The Harambee Stars assistant coach acknowledged the quality of South Africa, describing the encounter as an exciting opportunity to measure Kenya's progress against one of the continent's top teams, while maintaining that the squad's mentality will be to compete for victory.

“I just think emotionally it's going to be a great moment. As you said, we are South Africans. But certainly no pressure and no reason for us to do anything different to what we normally do. So it's football as usual. Again, we respect the opponents. It's going to be a fantastic opportunity. But as in all football matches, you want to win, and that will be no different when we come for a visit,” Manousakis said.

At the same time, he praised Kenya's passionate football culture, noting the impressive support witnessed during the African Nations Championship (CHAN), where fans packed the stadiums and created an electric atmosphere.