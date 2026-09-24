Government Confirms Payment of Outstanding Harambee Stars Dues Amid Murmurs of Discontent from Players

The Ministry of Sports has stated that the outstanding allowances and salaries have been paid even as players claim to have received less money.

The Kenyan government has confirmed the payment of outstanding salaries and allowances owed to the men's senior national football team, Harambee Stars.

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The announcement was made by the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports.

In a statement, the Ministry said the payments cover the team's recent international duties in Zambia, South Africa, and Turkey. Additionally, allowances for the U-20 national team's CECAFA region qualifiers for the 2027 U20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Tanzania have also been settled.

The Ministry also cleared overdue salaries for the Harambee Stars' technical bench. This development comes just a day after head coach Benni McCarthy publicly voiced concerns that unpaid wages for his staff were hindering the team's effective management.

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This intervention addresses growing unease surrounding Kenya's preparations for their 2027 AFCON qualifying opener against Eritrea. The match is scheduled for Saturday, September 26, at Nyayo National Stadium.

Government Provides Update on Unpaid Dues

Reports of unpaid allowances had reportedly created tension within the team's camp, with some players said to have refused to train while seeking clarity on their payments. The situation cast a shadow over the team's readiness just days before the crucial Eritrea match.

Following the opener, Harambee Stars are set to travel to Guinea for their second Group D fixture on Thursday, October 1. The Ministry's statement clarified the extent of the payments made.

"We wish to clarify that, as of today, the Ministry has honoured its financial commitments relating to previous assignments, including allowances for Harambee Stars engagements in Zambia, South Africa, Turkey, the Under-20 CECAFA assignment in Tanzania, outstanding salaries for the Harambee Stars technical bench, both through the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and to the respective members of the national team."

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The statement added that any pending payments for subsequent assignments are currently undergoing standard administrative procedures in collaboration with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

Players Still Not Happy Despite Payment

The Ministry urged all stakeholders to use established channels to resolve any issues and cautioned against actions that could disrupt the team's focus.

"At this critical stage of our preparations, the Government expects all parties to continue engaging constructively and through the appropriate channels so that administrative matters do not unnecessarily disrupt the team's preparations or shift focus from the important task ahead,” the statement stated.

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However, reports indicate that the players are still not satisfied with the amount paid to them, saying it is less than what they usually earn.