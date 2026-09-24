‘All My Attempts Have Failed’ - Harambee Stars Coach on Why He is Nearly Giving Up on Zak Vyner and Bundesliga Star

Benni McCarthy has lifted the lid on the frustrating attempts to convince the Wrexham defender and FC Cologne winger to turn out for Kenya.

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has clarified the reasons behind Wrexham defender Zak Vyner's continued absence from the Kenyan national team.

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Despite being eligible and receiving his first call-up over a year ago, the defender has yet to earn his first cap for Kenya.

Vyner, who was born in London to a Kenyan father and an English mother, was initially selected by former coach Engin Firat in June 2024 for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Burundi and Ivory Coast.

However, he was unable to play as his official documentation was not processed in time, leading to his eventual removal from the squad as the delays persisted.

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McCarthy on Vyner’s Continued Absence

Zak Vyner playing for Wrexham during pre-season. Image: Imago

Since his appointment, McCarthy has recalled Vyner twice, including for the 2026 FIFA World Series in Kigali, and was in his provisional squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Eritrea and Guinea. Still, the defender has kept away.

McCarthy says the issue now extends beyond administrative hurdles as the player’s bad experience during his first call-up left him in a bad place.

"His last experience in Kenya with coach Engin Firat was not a good experience," McCarthy stated. "Ever since that, all my attempts have failed. I have spoken to the player, we have gone together with the team manager, we have gone to England and Wrexham to see the player, and even used my status, you know who I am, but it did not work."

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The South African coach explained that the initial setback left a significant negative impression on Vyner, despite his high regard for the player's talent.

"Because of the experience they had, they were traumatised," he said, referring to prospective players. "They are good players that I would love to have."

Same Hurdles in Convincing Linton Maina

Linton Maina in action for FC Koln

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McCarthy says he has faced similar issues with FC Cologne winger Linton Maina, who is also eligible to feature for Harambee Stars, but has never accepted a call-up.

“Same as for Linton Maina. Another player…exhaustion…and you know when you get to the level that I have been, it is very hard for me to ask players over and over because you say one time no, okay good luck to you all the best in your life,” he added.

“I have pride and an ego. I have a centre of pride but the fact that I keep going back and going back tells you about the calibre of the players but unfortunately, they keep turning me down.”

While he admits he is getting tired of convincing the duo, the former Manchester United first-team coach feels it is still worth trying as they would be a valuable asset to the current squad.

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