Benni McCarthy Bemoans Unpaid Salaries as He Slams Broken Promises to Striking Players

The South African tactician has revealed that his dues have not been paid for months while supporting his players for boycotting training over pending allowances.

Just days before Kenya kicks off its 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has publicly voiced his frustration over months of unpaid salaries.

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The South African tactician, who was appointed to lead the senior men's national team in March 2025, has faced a series of challenges that have compelled him to work from abroad, only joining the team during international windows.

Speaking to the media at a Nairobi hotel on Wednesday, September 23, the former Bafana Bafana striker revealed the extent of the financial issues plaguing him and his staff.

"It becomes a problem when my technical bench and I have not been paid salaries for months," McCarthy stated. "Nobody in the world works for free. We all need to be paid after work, especially when you work in a foreign country. We signed contracts to work, and it is only fair that we honour the contracts, including payment of salaries."

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Who Makes Up McCarthy’s Technical Team?

McCarthy's backroom staff, also affected by the payment delays, includes his South African compatriots: assistant coach Vasili Manousakis, goalkeeper coach Joseph Moeneb, and performance analyst Pilela Maposa.

The technical team is rounded out by local staff, including former Harambee Stars defender Anthony 'Modo' Kimani as the second assistant, Nick Kimanthi as team manager and Musa Hamisi as the strength and conditioning coach.

The former Manchester United forwards' coach urged the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to act swiftly to resolve the outstanding issues and create a stable environment for the team.

"FKF needs to be proactive and put their house in order so that we can focus on football and not administrative duties," he added.

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This comes as Harambee Stars players boycotted training for a second straight day on Wednesday over pending allowances stretching up to friendly matches played in November 2025.

Addressing the issue, McCarthy acknowledged the players’ plight, hoping for a quick resolution so that preparations for the AFCON qualifier can kick off.

Harambee Stars Coach Slams Broken Promises

“The players come first before anyone else. Players’ welfare is more important. When players don’t want to respond anymore, then it becomes really difficult for you to do your job,” he said.

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“Because you are speaking to people that are hurt and there is nothing you can do to them to change that because of so many broken promises made to them. You want to give everything to your country but you were promised you will get your allowance and it goes three, four or five different camps and you haven’t received your allowance.

“It is not that they do not earn what Chelsea or Man United players earn. Any money that they are making or promised, contributes to something so when you take that away from them, they don’t have anything.”