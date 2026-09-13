Gor Mahia Sent Packing from CAF Champions League as Pyramids Show No Mercy in Cairo

The Kenyan champions were eliminated at the first preliminary round after a tough outing away to Pyramids.

Gor Mahia have kissed the CAF Champions League goodbye following a 7-1 defeat on aggregate to Egyptian side Pyramids in the first preliminary round.

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K’Ogalo suffered a 5-1 defeat in Cairo on Sunday as Rulani Mokwena’s team continued from where they had left off in the first leg.

Having won 2-0 in Nairobi through first half goals, lightning struck twice for K’Ogalo as they let in three in the opening 45 minutes in Cairo.

Walid El Karti, scorer of the first goal in the first leg, did it again on home turf when he tucked home the opener in the 27th minute and 11 minutes later, Nasser Maher made it 2-0.

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Second Straight Early Exit for K’Ogalo

Youssef Obama piled more misery on Gor Mahia in first half stoppage time with the third goal but Paul Okoth pulled one back for the Kenyan champions.

Following a first half that witnessed four goals, it was damage limitation for Gor Mahia in the second stanza with their hosts also taking the foot off the pedal. However, the Egyptian side added two more in stoppage time through Mustafa Zico and Mahmoud Zalaka to complete the rout.

Gor Mahia have now exited the Champions League at the first preliminary round for the second time in two years, having lost 6-0 on aggregate to Al Ahly of Egypt in 2024, the last time they featured in the competition.

Pyramids will now take on Merriekh Bentiu in the second preliminary round after the team from South Sudan beat Somalia’s Heegan SC 4-0 on aggregate as Gor Mahia turn their focus to defending their FKF Premier League title when the new season kicks off on September 19.

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