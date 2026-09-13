Emmanuel Wanyonyi Misses Ksh19m Prize as He Runs Out of Steam at Ultimate Championship

The world and Olympics champion could not cope with his competitors as he finished third at the inaugural Ultimate Championship on Sunday.

Kenya’s biggest hope at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship Emmanuel Wanyonyi failed to live up to the billing as he finished third in the 800m on Sunday.

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Heading into the race, Wanyonyi was the man to beat after his impressive season that he capped off with the Diamond League title last week but he could not become the ultimate champion.

The world and Olympics champion faced off with perennial rivals Marco Arop of Canada and Djamel Sedjati of Algeria and it was clear from the start that he would have it rough.

Wanyonyi did not start with the blistering pace that had been witnessed at the Diamond League final as he lurked behind the leaders and after the bell, Arop took off.

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Sedjati and Arop Too Quick for Wanyonyi

Hopes of Wanyonyi catching him quickly went up in the air as the Kenyan made no attempt, perhaps feeling the effects of a long season, and while the Canadian thought he was set for the win, Sedjati had other ideas.

The Algerian summoned a great finishing kick and flew past Arop with less that 50m to go to win the race in 1:41.91 ahead of Arop, who clocked 1:42.28, while Wanyonyi held on for third place in 1:42.44.