Gor Mahia Eye APR Response in CECAFA Kagame Cup Opener: 'We Are Not Too Worried'

After a setback against Rayon Sports, Gor Mahia are looking to make a stronger impression against APR in the CECAFA Kagame Cup.

Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor is confident his team will deliver a much-improved performance in their 2026 CECAFA Kagame Cup opener against Rwandan powerhouse APR on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Thursday, Charles Akonnor reflected on the team's recent friendly loss to Rayon Sports, viewing it as a valuable lesson rather than a significant setback.

The Ghanaian tactician acknowledged that their opponents had a longer preparation period but insisted his squad would not make excuses.

Charles Akonnor: We Know It’s Going to be a Tough Match

“It's a privilege to be here. We're very, very happy. Kigali has been beautiful as it is. We had a chance to do a lot of sightseeing and, at the same time, concentrate on our training. This is our second week of training since we started. We had a match with Rayon Sports. We lost, which was okay,” Charles Akonnor said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charles Akonnor also welcomed the tournament organisers' efforts to familiarise participating teams with the latest changes to the Laws of the Game, noting that the educational sessions had been beneficial.

While acknowledging that it would take time for everyone to fully adapt to the new regulations, he said the team had embraced the learning process and appreciated the opportunity to gain a better understanding of the updates before the competition got underway.

Looking ahead to the opening fixture, the Ghanaian tactician described the encounter as a demanding contest, pointing out that both sides would be eager to make a strong statement at the start of the tournament.

He said Gor Mahia would rely on the work they had put in during their preparations, expressing satisfaction with the commitment, discipline and professionalism shown by his squad throughout training.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Akonnor added that the players had maintained a positive attitude in the build-up to the match, giving the technical bench confidence that they were in the right frame of mind to compete.

He said the coaching staff had been encouraged by the intensity and quality displayed during the team's training sessions and believed the squad was well prepared for the challenge awaiting them against the Rwandan champions.

“We are believing in our preparation; it's a little bit challenging preparing for the season at the same time trying to do well in such a tournament. We are aware of the importance of this tournament, and we will showcase our talent tomorrow,” Charles Akonnor added.

“Not necessarily to talk about winning, but we want to perform better. There are certain areas that we are looking at, and we need to improve. I believe that once we do that, there's a bigger chance for us to win.

“The opponent has said that they've been around for quite some time. They've started training earlier than us, but that is no excuse because when we played, we saw the importance of the things we have to do and the certain areas we have to improve. We've discussed, we've gone through the mistakes we made in our previous match, and we hope to improve tomorrow.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charles Akonnor insisted there is no sense of anxiety within the Gor Mahia camp ahead of the opening fixture, stressing that while the team had approached the tournament with the seriousness it deserved, the focus remained on building momentum rather than feeling pressure to deliver immediate results.

He explained that a positive start would be important not only for the CECAFA Kagame Cup campaign but also for the club's broader ambitions, particularly as they prepare for the upcoming CAF Champions League.

According to the coach, every competitive match offers an opportunity to refine the team's playing style, strengthen cohesion and identify areas that require improvement before the continental competition begins.

The Gor Mahia tactician described the tournament as a valuable part of the club's pre-season programme, saying it would allow the technical bench to assess the squad in competitive conditions while helping players continue adapting to the team's tactical demands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added that the competition would provide a clearer picture of the strengths within the squad and how individual players could contribute to improving the team's overall performance.

Charles Akonnor also revealed that squad rotation would remain part of his plans as the tournament progresses. While he indicated that the starting line-up against APR FC would be more settled than in the previous outing, he said several of the club's new signings would still be given opportunities to impress.

With multiple fixtures scheduled over the course of the competition, he emphasised that every player would have a chance to earn valuable minutes as the technical team continues evaluating the squad ahead of the new season.

“We are not too worried about anything, but we've taken this very, very seriously. But our fans need to know this also. To have a good start, not just for tomorrow, but of course, the preparation, the idea of what we want to do in the Champions League, these are things that can improve us. It can make us a better team, a better side, and so we are really looking forward to the match,” Charles Akonnor added.

Gor Mahia Coach: This is More Like a Champions League

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charles Akonnor described the CECAFA Kagame Cup as an ideal platform for Gor Mahia to prepare for the demands of the CAF Champions League, noting that the level of competition would provide the technical bench with a clearer assessment of the squad ahead of the continental campaign.

He said the tournament would also allow supporters to watch the club's new signings in action, explaining that the players had been recruited to strengthen the team.

According to the coach, the competition offers an important chance for the newcomers to integrate into the squad, adapt to the team's style of play and demonstrate the qualities that earned them a place at the club.

Looking ahead to the clash against APR FC, Akonnor revealed that the technical bench had analysed both Gor Mahia's previous performance and studied their opponents in detail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said those assessments had helped identify areas that required improvement while also providing valuable insight into APR's style of play, allowing the coaching staff to tailor their tactical approach accordingly.

“We will try to function very well in certain areas of the game, and I believe that once we do that, there will be a lot of chances for us. We are not looking at total control of the game, but because of where we are now,” he added.