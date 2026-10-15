Gor Mahia Coach Confirms All is Forgiven and Forgotten About Suspended Duo

The Ghanaian tactician has clarified the situation of the two players while expressing regret over his outburst after his team’s heavy loss in Cairo.

Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor has clarified the status of Harambee Stars duo Byrne Omondi and Mike Kibwage, confirming that the two are back with the squad following internal disciplinary action by club management.

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Speculation had mounted over the pair's future after both were left out of the matchday squad for Tuesday’s season opener against Murang’a Seal.

The absence of goalkeeper Omondi and centre-back Kibwage followed intense scrutiny and reported suspensions linked to their showing in a heavy 5-1 CAF Champions League defeat against Egyptian side Pyramids FC.

Despite being sidelined at the club, both players received call-ups to the national team setup under Harambee Stars tactician Benni McCarthy. Addressing reporters after the league clash, Akonnor explained that the decision to sanction the players was made above the technical bench.

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Akonnor Opens Up on Duo’s Suspension

“They are all back,” Akonnor said as quoted by Mozzart Sport. “It was a situation of the management and the players and sometimes we the technical bench do not have control. Management has authority even over us.”

“They can punish anybody they want because they feed us and we have to respect them but there have been discussions and now everything is under control,” he added.

The Ghanaian tactician also admitted that his own raw emotions following the continental exit may have contributed to the fallout.

“No. It was not my decision (to suspend the duo). What I did after the Pyramids game in terms of mentioning names is unlike me as I do not like mentioning players but emotions were on but now we have calmed down and the atmosphere is good," stated Akonnor.

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