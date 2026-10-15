‘A Lot Goes on Here’ - Gor Mahia Boss Opens Up on Backstabbing Claims

The Ghanaian coach has given his take on allegations of sabotage following his public outburst in July.

Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor has shed light on his claims that he has secretly been undermined by some of those he trusts at the club.

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In July, Akonnor complained about being ‘backstabbed’ by people close to him at the club, saying it was affecting his work.

"I'm aware of the people backstabbing me at Gor Mahia. They come and laugh in my face, but they stab me behind the scenes,” Akonnor stated at the time.

That was just before his team embarked on their CECAFA Kagame Cup campaign, a tournament which they reached the final before losing 2-1 to Rayon Sport, and they have since played the FKF Super Cup, CAF Champions League and kicked off the new league season.

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Following his team’s 4-2 season-opening victory over Murang’a Seal on Tuesday, Akonnor was asked if he is still facing the same issues and while not confirming or denying, he maintained that he will always speak out when things are not right.

Akonnor Sheds Light on Backstabbing

“We are talking of Gor Mahia, a lot goes on here and you have to understand but I am that type of person who does not like to hide,” Akonnor told the media.

Akonnor admits that he should have handled the situation a little better but does not regret the fact that he got it out of his chest.

“When it is not good, it is not good and when it is good, it is good. I wouldn’t have spoken like that but I think there are moments where you need to speak out,” he added.

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“That is what I did. I did not mean to hurt anybody or any feeling. If somebody felt that way, then sorry, but we have moved on from that situation.”

Akonnor’s revelation added to a catalogue of such sentiments made by former coaches at the club with Croat Sinisa Mihic the last to publicly vent his frustration over what he claimed to be backstabbing by some members of his technical bench.