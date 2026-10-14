AFCON 2027: Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania Plan Joint Visa to Ease Fan Movement

AFCON 2027 will be held in East Africa.

AFCON 2027 will be held in East Africa.

The three countries are looking at how they can come up with a unified visa scheme that will make travel easy for supporters attending the 2027 tournament.

Football supporters heading to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) could soon enjoy seamless regional travel, as co-hosts Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda advance plans for a unified visa framework.

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The initiative was unveiled by Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, Chairperson of the East African Community (EAC) Council of Ministers, during a site inspection of the Arusha Pamoja AFCON Stadium by members of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Kadaga, who also serves as Uganda's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for EAC Affairs, explained that the three host nations are collaborating on a dedicated entry scheme to simplify cross-border transit for fans following the tournament across East Africa.

Officials anticipate that the single-visa system will not only streamline matchday travel between venues but also provide a significant boost to regional tourism.

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Fan Visit to Unlock Commercial Opportunities

The influx of visitors is set to unlock commercial opportunities for the hospitality sector, local tour operators, and regional transport networks.

However, EALA lawmaker Abdullah Makame noted that the ultimate success of the initiative will depend on clear regulatory guidelines and efficient execution at immigration checkpoints.

During the delegation's visit, project managers confirmed that construction of the 32,500-capacity Arusha Pamoja AFCON Stadium is nearing completion, with work currently standing at 95 percent.

The 36th edition of the continent's flagship football tournament is scheduled to run from June 19 to July 17, 2027, marking the first time in AFCON history that the competition will be co-hosted by three nations.

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