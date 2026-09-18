‘We Got Humiliated’ - Gor Mahia Boss Promises Inquest into Cairo Massacre Amid Player Suspension Reports

The Gor Mahia chairman has revealed that the club is looking into what led to their collapse in the second leg of their CAF Champions League clash against Pyramids.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has stated that the club is investigating what contributed to their heavy defeat to Pyramids in their CAF Champions League match in Cairo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Kenyan champions, who had lost 2-0 in the first leg in Nairobi a week earlier, were put to the sword as they lost 5-1 in the second leg of the first preliminary round tie, to exit the competition in humiliating fashion.

While they were lauded for putting in an effort in the first leg, this was lacking in Cairo, where the Egyptian side found it easy to score as the Gor Mahia defence was too open, while goalkeeper Byrne Omondi also made a couple of costly mistakes.

Following their return home, reports indicate that K’Ogalo have suspended some players over the poor display, a move that created tension within the squad just a day before they kick off the new season with a match against Murang’a Seal on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rachier Sheds Light on Cairo Debacle

‘We got humiliated (in Cairo) and the issue is why? So that’s what we want to look into” -Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose ‘Mugabe’ Rachier on losing 7-2 to Pyramids in the CAF Champions League pic.twitter.com/aY7crBBIGs — Eric Njiru ⚽️ (@EricNjiiru) September 18, 2026

Speaking to journalist Eric Njiru, Rachier noted that an inquiry has begun over what led to the display in Cairo as the club hierarchy felt the team went into the match fully prepared.

“It is difficult to say anything positive about what happened in Cairo. We are still trying to grapple with the results because we got shocked,” said Rachier.

“If anything, we got humiliated and the issue is, why? That is what we want to look into. It remains something we will need to look into.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When we were going, we thought we were already very prepared but alas! We were not quite prepared yet,” added the long-serving Gor Mahia chairman.