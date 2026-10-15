Lisandro Martinez Clarifies Man United Outburst but Does Not Apologise for Slamming Board

The Manchester United defender has come out to diffuse the tensions after his public criticism of the club’s hierarchy but was not sorry for speaking out.

Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez has moved to explain his furious comments aimed at the club’s leadership following Tuesday's Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid, though he stopped short of offering an apology.

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The Argentine international caused a storm in the wake of United’s 2-0 loss in Spain, openly questioning the club's transfer business and publicly criticising hierarchy members, directly naming technical director Jason Wilcox while demanding more ambition from "upstairs."

Taking to social media on Wednesday evening to address the fallout, Martinez maintained that his passionate remarks stemmed purely from frustration rather than malice.

"Following everything that has been said about my comments yesterday, I want to share some thoughts on what I said and how I feel," Martinez wrote. "After the match, I spoke out of anger and frustration at not getting the result we all wanted."

"Those who know me know how I live football, with passion, commitment and a huge desire to win. And when things don't go our way, it hurts, especially when representing a club with the history and stature of Manchester United," he added.

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Tensions Within the Board and Squad

"My words reflect how I feel and how much I want to see this club competing for the biggest honours... When I talk about wanting more, I'm talking about the ambition we must all have as part of this club."

Martinez went on to stress that the squad must hold themselves accountable first, adding: "I know that, first and foremost, it's us, the players, who have to deliver, and I put myself at the front of that responsibility... I believe in my team-mates, our manager and everyone working to help this club move forward."

Despite the defender's attempt to defuse the situation, his initial post-match comments have created significant tension within the club. United's hierarchy and squad members were reportedly left stunned and irritated by the public dressing-down.

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Tensions boiled over during the journey home, with at least one teammate confronting Martinez on the flight back from Madrid over remarks that appeared to question the quality of the current squad.

Man United Have Faith in Technical Director

Meanwhile, the Old Trafford board retains full faith in Wilcox, with United officials currently weighing up whether disciplinary measures are warranted.

The controversy also casts a shadow over Martinez’s long-term future in Manchester. With his current deal expiring at the end of the campaign, United hold an option to extend his stay by 12 months, but the recruitment department is actively prioritising defensive overhaul across centre-back and left-back positions in upcoming windows.

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It is not the first time the 28-year-old has clashed with his superiors. Before leaving Ajax in 2022, Martinez infamously labelled then-sporting director Gerry Hamstra a "nobody" while pushing for an exit.

He had also been keen on securing a switch to Atletico Madrid earlier in the summer to join compatriot Cristian Romero, though no formal deal materialised.