World Cup
France Face Unexpected Setback Ahead of Final Group Clash Against Norway
France will be without head coach Didier Deschamps for their upcoming World Cup match against Norway after he returned home following the death of his mother.
While the World Cup is a time of global celebration and national pride, the month-long commitment often means players and staff are separated from their families. This reality struck the French camp with the difficult news of Deschamps's loss.
The French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed that Deschamps has travelled back to France and will not be on the touchline for Friday's Group I fixture in Boston. Assistant coach Guy Stéphan will assume leadership of the team for the match.
France to be Without Head Coach in Norway Clash
In a statement, the federation expressed its support for the coach and his family, adding that Deschamps would also miss the preceding training sessions to attend the funeral.
“Didier Deschamps will not be able to lead training sessions ahead of the Norway-France match. He will also not be present on the bench on Friday for the last match of the Bleus in Group I (9 p.m., local time),” the statement from the federation stated.
“The national team coach had the sorrow, this Tuesday morning, of learning of the death of his mother. He will return to France to attend her funeral.”
France has already secured its spot in the knockout stages after victories over Senegal and Iraq. With qualification guaranteed, the team's focus will be on maintaining momentum in their final group game without their manager.
On their part, making their first appearance at the tournament in 28 years, Norway has successfully advanced to the Round of 32.
Star striker Erling Haaland has spearheaded the attack on his World Cup debut, scoring braces in back-to-back group stage victories against Iraq and Senegal.