Former US Sprinter Accepts Two-Year Doping Ban for Connecting Suspended Athlete to Drug Supplier

The ex-100m runner-turned coach and content creator saw his suspension reduced after admitting to having played a role in Marvin Bracy-Williams’s doping offense.

Monzavous “Rae” Edwards, a 45-year-old track and field athlete and coach from Lewisville, Texas, has accepted a two-year suspension for his role in an anti-doping rule violation, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced.

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The sanction stems from a 2023 incident where Edwards was found to have committed a complicity violation. He introduced fellow athlete Marvin Bracy-Williams to an individual he believed was a doctor for the purpose of obtaining testosterone. Testosterone is an anabolic steroid and is strictly prohibited at all times under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules.

The case came to light in early 2024 after a whistleblower reported Bracy-Williams's testosterone use to USADA. The agency launched an investigation, which included a targeted out-of-competition test that returned a positive result for Bracy-Williams, leading to his own sanction.

In a parallel development, federal authorities initiated a criminal investigation into Paul Askew, the individual who supplied the testosterone. Edwards provided significant assistance to this federal probe, which resulted in Askew pleading guilty under the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act (RADA) on May 26, 2026.

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USADA Thrilled With Outcome of Case

“This is yet another case that demonstrates RADA’s power to eliminate the organized doping schemes that have the most impact on clean athletes and fair sport,” said USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart. “The cooperation between whistleblowers, law enforcement, and others committed to integrity helps ensure that all those who enable doping are held accountable, both under anti-doping rules and the law.”

Edwards initially faced a potential four-year ban. However, he received a one-year reduction for admitting the violation and accepting the sanction within 20 days of being notified, as permitted under the World Anti-Doping Code.

USADA granted a further reduction for his substantial assistance in the investigation, resulting in the final two-year period of ineligibility.

His suspension is backdated to November 15, 2024, the date he was provisionally suspended. As part of the sanction, Edwards has been disqualified from all competitive results achieved on or after July 11, 2023, the date of his violation, and must forfeit any associated medals, points, and prizes.

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