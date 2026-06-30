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'I Deleted Instagram' – 19-Year-Old Welsh Sprinter On Why She Avoided Social Media Before Keely Hodgkinson Clash

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 13:00 - 30 June 2026
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19-Year-Old Welsh Sprinter On Why She Avoided Social Media Before Keely Hodgkinson Clash
19-Year-Old Welsh Sprinter On Why She Avoided Social Media Before Keely Hodgkinson Clash
A bold social media decision helped the Welsh sprinter cope with the pressure of facing Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson.
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Welsh 400m sensation Charlotte Henrich revealed she deleted Instagram to block out the noise surrounding her high-stakes showdown with Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson at the UK Athletics Championships.

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The tactic proved successful, as the 19-year-old not only defeated Hodgkinson in their heat but also went on to secure a bronze medal in the final.

Keely Hodgkinson, a leading figure in British athletics, is the reigning 800m Olympic gold medallist from Paris 2024 and a silver medallist from Tokyo. Earlier this year, she also claimed the world indoor title in her signature event.

In a bid to sharpen her speed for an attempt on the outdoor 800m world record, Hodgkinson stepped down to the 400m distance for the UK Championships in Birmingham on June 20-21, making her a major draw for the event.

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Charlotte Henrich Opens Up About Racing Keely Hodgkinson

Henrich was drawn against the star in the heats and delivered a stunning performance to finish ahead of her. However, the teenager later confessed to the immense pressure she felt before the race, which prompted her to take a break from social media.

"It's scary, not going to lie, to be lining up with an Olympic champion right behind you," Henrich told the BBC. "All I had to do was run my own race and kind of ignore it."

"Before it was like, 'Pretend the crowd is cheering for you.' I deleted Instagram so I wouldn't see the predictions [for the race] and stuff like that," she explained.

"Then I kept getting these news reports, like 'Keely does the 400,' I don't want to see this! I'm so stressed!' But it's nice to get that done and get the win."

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In the final, Henrich clocked an impressive 50.58 seconds, shattering a 44-year-old Welsh 400m record. The title was won by world indoor champion Amber Anning in 50.16 seconds, who was given a second chance after an initial false start. Hodgkinson, however, did not compete.

Just before the final began, Keely Hodgkinson was seen walking off the track in tears and withdrew from the race. She later stated to explain her decision.

"I wasn't feeling 100 per cent standing on the start line, so I made the tough decision to step away and not race," she said. "I didn't want to risk anything ahead of this summer."

Assuming a smooth recovery, Keely Hodgkinson is expected to return to action in her preferred 800m event at the Eugene Diamond League in Oregon on July 4, where she will resume her quest to break Jarmila Kratochvilova's long-standing women's world record.

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