FKF Premier League Round 1 Schedule: Dates, Times and Confirmed Venues Revealed

FKF has finally set the 2026/27 Kenya Premier League season in motion after a prolonged period of uncertainty.

Summary: The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has officially published the opening round of fixtures for the 2026/27 SportPesa Premier League campaign, bringing an end to weeks of administrative limbo, court injunctions, and promotional disputes that stalled the domestic kickoff.

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The Football Kenya Federation has finally released the official matchday schedule for Round 1 of the 2026/27 SportPesa Premier League season.

The announcement brings a huge relief to clubs, coaches and supporters across the country following a turbulent pre-season marred by legal challenges.

The campaign is set to officially get underway on Friday, October 9, 2026, running through Sunday, October 11, featuring nine action-packed fixtures.

What Stalled the 2026/27 Premier League Kickoff?

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The new domestic campaign was originally slated to kick off in late August 2026. However, Kenyan football was plunged into administrative uncertainty after conflicting petitions filed at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) and High Court injunctions halted the league’s commencement.

At the centre of the delay were unresolved promotion and relegation controversies involving relegated sides, including Kariobangi Sharks, alongside disputes regarding the composition of the top-flight division and playoff qualifications.

The month-long stalemate left players without competitive action, prompting stakeholders to voice frustration over match fitness levels when selecting players for international duty ahead of AFCON 2027 preparation. With the legal hurdles cleared and fixture frameworks ratified, clubs can now lock in their matchday preparations.

Round 1 Fixtures Breakdown: Dates, Venues, and Kickoff Times

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The opening weekend promises high-octane clashes, starting with a Friday curtain-raiser in Nairobi and culminating in blockbuster Sunday showdowns across the country.

Friday, October 9, 2026

Nairobi United vs KCB | Venue: Police Sacco Stadium | Kickoff: 4:00 PM

Saturday, October 10, 2026

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Mathare United vs APS Bomet | Venue: Police Sacco Stadium | Kickoff: 2:00 PM

Posta Rangers vs Shabana | Venue: Wang'uru Stadium | Kickoff: 3:00 PM

Gor Mahia vs Murang'a SEAL| Venue: TBC | Kickoff: 4:15 PM

Saturday’s triple-header begins at Police Sacco Stadium with Mathare United taking on APS Bomet. Fan favourites Shabana FC travel to Kirinyaga County to face Posta Rangers at Wang'uru Stadium, while reigning champions Gor Mahia begin their title defence against Murang'a SEAL at a venue to be confirmed.

Sunday, October 11, 2026

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Ulinzi Stars vs Tusker | Venue: Ulinzi Sports Complex | Kickoff: 2:00 PM

3K FC vs Mara Sugar | Venue: Moi Stadium, Embu | Kickoff: 3:00 PM

Migori Youth vs Kenya Police | Venue: Green Stadium, Awendo | Kickoff: 3:00 PM

Play Off Winners vs Kakamega Homeboyz | Venue: TBC | Kickoff: 3:00 PM

AFC Leopards vs Bandari | Venue: TBC | Kickoff: 4:15 PM

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Sunday will deliver a heavy slate of fixtures headlined by a clash between Ulinzi Stars and former champions Tusker FC at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Newly promoted 3K FC host Mara Sugar at Moi Stadium in Embu, while Migori Youth welcome Kenya Police to Green Stadium in Awendo. Kakamega Homeboyz will face the eventual Play-off winners, and AFC Leopards close out the weekend against Coastal giants Bandari FC.