FIFA Takes Action as FKF Leadership Crisis Deepens

FIFA has intervened in the FKF leadership crisis, ordering a temporary halt to key decisions as it moves to address governance concerns in Kenyan football.

FIFA has directly intervened in the unfolding governance crisis within the Football Kenya Federation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an official letter addressed to the federation's top leadership, the world football governing body has issued a strict directive ordering the national executive to halt all major decision-making and meetings.

This move comes amid heightened leadership disputes and legal uncertainties surrounding the management of Kenyan football.

FIFA Orders a Total Institutional Freeze

The letter, addressed to FKF President Hussein Mohammed, Vice-President, and General Secretary, made it clear that Kenya’s football governance must adhere strictly to established protocols without unilateral internal manoeuvring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a stance aimed at maintaining order within the local body, the letter explicitly requested that the FKF National Executive Committee (NEC) pause all legislative and administrative changes:

"In light of the above, and in the interest of safeguarding institutional stability, we kindly but firmly request that the members of the FKF National Executive Committee refrain, in the meantime, from convening further meetings or taking decisions that may have an impact on the governance, leadership or overall stability of the federation until the FIFA/CAF mission has taken place and the relevant discussions have been held," part of the letter read.

Joint FIFA-CAF Fact-Finding Mission Announced

To permanently resolve the ongoing structural deadlock, FIFA revealed it is coordinating with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to deploy an emergency joint delegation to Nairobi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The high-level delegation is slated to arrive in the second half of June to conduct a comprehensive audit of the local situation.

According to the official communication, the global body expects the local leadership to facilitate full transparency during the visit: "In this context, and further to our recent exchanges, we would like to reiterate that FIFA, in coordination with CAF, is currently in the process of organising a joint mission to Kenya. This mission is expected to take place as soon as practically possible, and in any case after 18 June 2026."

The primary objective of this international intervention is to bypass factional gridlocks and establish a clear, legally sound roadmap toward stability.

"The purpose of this visit will be to engage directly with the members of the FKF National Executive Committee and to discuss in detail the current situation, with a view to obtaining a comprehensive understanding of the matters at hand and providing appropriate guidance," the letter read.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kenya is no stranger to FIFA’s strict compliance frameworks. In 2022, FIFA suspended Kenya from global football for nearly a year due to government interference after the Ministry of Sports unilaterally disbanded the federation executive.

The current directive serves as a preventative measure to avoid another international ban by freezing the internal machinery before it fractures entirely.

"We would also appreciate if you could ensure that the present correspondence is duly shared with all members of the FKF National Executive Committee for their information and consideration,” the letter read.