FKF Premier League Awards 2025/26: Full List of Player, Coach and Young Player of the Season Nominees Revealed

The FKF Premier League has unveiled the nominees for its inaugural end-of-season awards, headlined by Enock Morrison, Joseph Waithira and coach Sammy Omollo, among other nominees.

The 2025/26 SportPesa Football Kenya Federation League season will officially draw to a close this Thursday with a glamorous awards ceremony that brings together the league’s top performers, coaches, clubs, supporters, and media personalities.

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The inaugural SportPesa League Gala Awards will serve as the season's grand finale, celebrating a campaign filled with intense competition, breakthrough performances, and memorable moments across the country.

Newly crowned champions Gor Mahia headline the celebrations after a dominant title-winning run.

A Night to Honour the Season's Best

The awards ceremony will recognise excellence across multiple categories, with the spotlight firmly on the players and coaches who defined the season.

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One of the most anticipated honours is the Player of the Season, where three standout nominees will compete for top individual recognition.

Gor Mahia's midfielder Enock Morrison, Mara Sugar's defensive rock Jimmy Owili, and Murang'a Seal forward Joseph ‘King Joe’ Waithira make up a highly competitive shortlist that reflects the balance of talent across the league.

Morrison played a key role in Gor Mahia's championship charge, Owili impressed with consistent and composed defensive displays for debutants Mara Sugar, while Waithira earned widespread attention through his goalscoring impact for Murang'a Seal.

Fierce Contest for Coach of the Season

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The battle for the Coach of the Season award is expected to be just as tight, with Gor Mahia's Charles Akonnor, AFC Leopards' Fred Ambani, and APS Bomet tactician Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo all earning nominations.

Each coach is being recognised for guiding their teams through improved and competitive campaigns, with standout tactical approaches and consistency across the season.

Rising Stars and Breakout Talents

Young talent will also be in the spotlight, with the Young Player of the Season category highlighting some of the league's most exciting emerging prospects.

The shortlist features Kariobangi Sharks' Humphrey Aroko, Nairobi United's Kevin Wangaya, and Mara Sugar's Robinson Musungu, players who have made a strong impression and signalled a bright future for Kenyan football.

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"As we conclude our first season as title sponsors of the SportPesa League, we are proud of the progress made both on and off the pitch. The league has flowed well, competition has been strong, fan interest has grown, and we have crowned worthy champions in Gor Mahia," said SportPesa Marketing and Sponsorships Manager Japheth Akhulia.

"We now look forward to celebrating the players, coaches, clubs, fans, and stakeholders who have made this season special at the Gala Awards. We believe it will be a fitting conclusion to a successful season and a strong foundation for even bigger things ahead," he added.

Full Recognition Across All Positions

The Golden Boot race features Murang'a Seal's Joseph Waithira and Ulinzi Stars' Paul Okoth, while Shabana's Stephen Ochieng Otieno is among those nominated for the Golden Glove after a solid campaign between the posts.

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Defensive and midfield honours will see players such as Jimmy Owili, Abud Omar, Wycliffe Omondi, Enock Morrison, Tyson Otieno, and Estone Esiye compete for top recognition in their respective roles.

Other categories include Best Defender, Best Midfielder, Goal of the Season, Save of the Season, Team of the Season, Players' Player of the Season, Fan of the Season, Best Referee, Most Disciplined Player, Most Disciplined Team, and the President’s Award.

Supporters will have a direct impact on the night, with public voting set to determine the winners of both Goal of the Season and Save of the Season, allowing fans to actively shape part of the ceremony’s outcome.

Voting opens on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, across official SportPesa League and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) social media platforms.

The Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) will also oversee special recognition awards, including the Golden Pen Award and Content Creator of the Year, celebrating journalists and digital creators who have played a vital role in growing the league's visibility.

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Full list of nominees

Player of the Season

• Enock Morrison (Gor Mahia)

• Jimmy Owili (Mara Sugar)

• Joseph Waithira (Murang’a Seal)

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Coach of the Season

• Charles Akonnor (Gor Mahia)

• Fred Ambani (AFC Leopards)

• Sammy Omollo (APS Bomet)

Young Player of the Season

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• Humphrey Aroko (Kariobangi Sharks)

• Kevin Wangaya (Nairobi United)

• Robinson Musungu (Mara Sugar)

Best Midfielder

• Enock Morrison (Gor Mahia)

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• Tyson Otieno (AFC Leopards)

• Estone Esiye (Kakamega Homeboyz)

Best Defender

• Jimmy Owili (Mara Sugar)

• Abud Omar (Kenya Police)

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• Wycliffe Omondi (Shabana)

Golden Glove

• Stephen Ochieng Otieno (Shabana)

Golden Boot

• Joseph Waithira (Murang’a Seal)

• Paul Okoth (Ulinzi Stars)

Fan of the Season

• Abraham Otieno (AFC Leopards)

• Frank Mombasa (Shabana)

• Leonard Onyango “Taya Dok” (Gor Mahia)

• Collins Lumumba (Kakamega Homeboyz)