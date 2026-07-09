Faith Kipyegon Gives Injury Update Ahead of Monaco Diamond League Showdown

Faith Kipyegon has shared the latest on her recovery as she prepares to return to action at the Monaco Diamond League following a challenging spell with injury.

Faith Kipyegon has opened up about her recovery ahead of competing in the women's 3000m at the Diamond League Meeting in Monaco on Friday, July 10.

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The three-time Olympic champion is coming off a third-place finish in the women's mile at the Prefontaine Classic, a result she attributed to a lingering hamstring injury.

Faith Kipyegon began her track season with a victory in the women's 5000m at the Diamond League Meeting in Shanghai before being forced to take a break to recover from the injury.

Faith Kipyegon: I’m on the Road to Recovery

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Speaking at the pre-race press conference ahead of the Monaco Diamond League, Faith Kipyegon admitted she is still working her way back to full fitness after the hamstring injury that disrupted her season following her victory in Shanghai.

She explained that the rehabilitation process has been challenging, particularly because she has had to balance recovery with training and her desire to continue competing on the Diamond League circuit.

The four-time world 1500m champion acknowledged that she is not yet at her peak physically but stressed that she remains determined to make the most of the opportunity in Monaco.

Faith Kipyegon added that competing against the world's best requires athletes to be operating at their highest level, making the recovery process even more demanding, but insisted she would focus on executing her race plan and delivering the strongest performance her current condition allows.

“I’m on the road to recovery. I wouldn’t say I’m 100%. But I’m going to give my best and know where I’ve come from. It has been a very tough journey since Shanghai, training with an injury and wanting to be on the track and the Diamond League circuit,” Faith Kipyegon revealed.

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“It’s not easy, especially when you’re competing at 98%, you need 99% to compete with the best in the world and for me, it’s really tough, but I’m going to be myself and run the race I have been preparing for.”

Faith Kipyegon further expressed her delight to return to Monaco, a place she describes as feeling almost like a second home after spending time there earlier in the year for a 10km race.

The 1500m world record holder further noted that her performance in Eugene did not come as a surprise because she had approached the race with realistic expectations given her recent return from injury, but she still wanted to compete there because of the special memories she has from past successes at the venue.

Kipyegon added that Monaco also holds a special place in her career because of the mile world record she set therein 2023, which makes her eager to return rather than remain on the sidelines.

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“I was not surprised by the result because that was what I expected. I wanted to go there and compete because I have beautiful memories of Eugene,” Faith Kipyegon added.