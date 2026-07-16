England Haunted by Same Old Problems as Thomas Tuchel is Hard-Pressed to Explain Late Collapse Against Argentina

England coach Thomas Tuchel had little answers for his team’s loss to Argentina after leading for 85 minutes before the world champions secured a late win.

The problem with long-term pain is that it always leaves a scar. England will wake up on Thursday knowing their wait for a major men's trophy will extend to at least 62 years, a familiar agony that feels both perpetual and terminal.

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The cyclical nature of these tournament exits has become a glass ceiling the team simply cannot break. Once again, a promising campaign has ended in disappointment, exposing the same old frailties.

For much of this World Cup, Thomas Tuchel looked like the elite coach England had hired to finally overcome these hurdles. He made effective changes against Croatia in the group stage and again to rescue the team against Congo DR in the round of 32. His tactical switch to a back five with ten men was crucial in repelling Mexico at the Azteca and then Norway in the Miami heat.

But in the semi-final against Argentina, that perception shattered. Tuchel joined a long list of England managers who fell into the same trap, making overly cautious substitutions that seemed to accelerate the surrender of the team's initiative.

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Tuchel Philosophical After crushing Loss

England coach Thoms Tuchel.

When questioned about the shift from praise for his in-game management to sharp criticism, Tuchel adopted a philosophical tone. "As soon as you lose, you get criticised," he stated after the 2-1 defeat. "That's just what it is. No one knows what would have happened if we made different decisions."

While true, Tuchel was brought in to be the difference-maker, yet the outcome in Atlanta felt hauntingly similar to the tenure of his predecessor, Gareth Southgate. The final, decisive step remained elusive.

Under Southgate, England failed to close out the biggest matches. They led Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals before losing in extra time. In the Euro 2020 final, they took an early lead against Italy only to lose on penalties. This time, against Argentina, the pattern repeated.

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For 55 minutes, England executed a game plan that unsettled the reigning champions. They withstood provocation and attacked the Argentine backline with the pace and power of Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon, and the excellent Djed Spence. But after Gordon's goal, the team retreated, playing directly into Argentina's hands and giving Lionel Messi the space to do what he does best, even at 39 years old.

Same Old Problems Haunt England

Anthony Gordon gave England a 55th minute lead but a late collapse denied them a World Cup final ticket.

This inherent conservatism has long been rooted in two hard truths. Firstly, despite the Premier League's dominance, England has a poor track record of defeating top-tier nations in major tournaments. In the last eight World Cups since 1998, England has been eliminated by the highest-ranked opponent they faced in all but one instance.

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That single anomaly was against Croatia in 2018, when Luka Modric seized control of the midfield—a recurring problem for England for decades. Andrea Pirlo did it in 2014, and the duo of Jorginho and Marco Verratti did the same in 2021. England has consistently struggled to match the technical fluidity of the teams that ultimately win these competitions.

Another old English problem, fatigue, also played a part. Many players in the squad compete in the relentless Premier League and deep into European competitions. Tuchel himself admitted the team was "tired" after grueling knockout games against Mexico and Norway. England also had the most condensed schedule of any semi-finalist, a situation they compounded by basing themselves in Kansas City instead of a host city.

Argentina Coach on How They Did It

Argentina staged a late comeback to stun England.

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However, the collapse felt like more than just fatigue. It seemed to be a conscious decision, with Tuchel's switch to a back five and the removal of counter-attacking pace leaving Harry Kane isolated. It was a tactical choice that, once again, proved to be England's undoing on the world's biggest stage.

A deep-rooted mentality issue continues to plague the England national team, a problem highlighted by the perspective of Lionel Scaloni, the coach who, alongside Lionel Messi, masterminded Argentina's triumph over the Three Lions and now stands on the brink of a second World Cup title.

"There was blood in the water, and we went for it," Scaloni remarked after his team's victory.