Emerging Stars Coach Confirms Major Setback as He Looks to Complete the Job in Tanzania

The Kenya U23 tactician will not count on one of his stars for a long time after a nasty injury but remains confident of securing a ticket to the next round of AFCON qualifiers.

Kenya U23 coach Anthony Kimani has revealed the extent of the injury suffered by midfielder Jack Onganya during their Africa Cup of Nations U-23 qualifier against Tanzania last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The midfielder was introduced in the 55th minute but he lasted just 16 minutes before he pulled up with an injury during the first leg match that Kenya won 4-1 at Nyayo Stadium.

He subsequently left camp and returned to his Spanish club Cadiz for further examination and Kimani says the tests revealed that the Kenyan star suffered a long-term injury.

“Jack Onganya sustained a knee injury which needed further treatment and he went back to his club in Spain for further examination and what we have now been told is that he tore his ACL,” Kimani told the media in Tanzania ahead of the second leg in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tactician, who also confirmed that Jeremy Bisau will also not be available, is, however, still confident that his team will not be affected by the absences as they look to complete the job and seal a place in the next round where Ivory Coast awaits.

Kimani Wary of Second Leg Upset

Kimani has warned his players against complacency in light of their 4-1 first leg result which gives them a massive advantage in the return match which will kick off at 4pm Kenyan time.

“We are not looking at Ivory Coast at all,” added Kimani. “We know we have a job tomorrow [Tuesday] before we turn our focus to Ivory so we have to finish the job against Tanzania.”

“I know we have four goals from the first leg but what happened in Nairobi is in the past. This will be a different game. I know Tanzania will have a different tactic, same as us. We will be adapting to the situations as they unfold on the pitch so we are prepared for all situations that will come up,” he further stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement