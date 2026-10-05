Track Royalty Celebrates as American Sprint Star Marries Long-time Partner

The Olympics champion tied the knot with his sweetheart to the delight of current and ex-athletes.

Grant Holloway has spent his career mastering the art of the fast start and flawless clearance over the hurdles.

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Last month, however, the American track sensation reached a distinctly different milestone, tying the knot with longtime partner Katie Chronister in a picturesque ceremony in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

The celebration went public when Chronister shared a snapshot from their nuptials on Instagram, captioning the moment with a concise note: “Mr. & Mrs. Holloway 9/19/2026.”

The post quickly sparked an outpouring of warm wishes from across the global track and field landscape, with Olympic champions, medalists, and teammates rushing to congratulate the newlyweds.

Legendary American sprinter Allyson Felix offered her support with a warm “Congrats!!❤️,” while Olympic silver medalist Kendra Harrison toasted the pair with “Congratulations 🥂.” Fellow sprint star Aleia Hobbs chimed in with “Congrats!!”, alongside British sprinter Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, who wrote: “Congrats to you both. May God grant his abundant blessings to this union!”

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The well-wishes spanned the globe and multiple disciplines, featuring notes from three-time world champion shot putter Chase Jackson, Katelyn Hutchison, Brandon Carnes, Deajah Stevens, Australian hurdler Tayleb Willis, Ukrainian Olympian Viktoriya Tkachuk, and Josephus Lyles.

A Partnership Born in Gainesville

The couple's journey began long before Holloway’s rise to international stardom. The two first crossed paths in 2017 as freshmen student-athletes at the University of Florida.

Chronister later reminisced on social media about their humble beginnings, admitting she never anticipated that the neighbor living directly above her in the Keys residential building would become her life partner.

While Holloway evolved into a world-record breaker and Olympic champion in the high hurdles, Chronister built an impressive sporting resume of her own. A dominant left-handed pitcher for the Gators softball program, she helped Florida capture three Southeastern Conference (SEC) titles before transitioning into coaching as an assistant pitching coach at Santa Fe College.

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Their relationship reached a storybook milestone during the Paris Olympics, which coincided with their seven-year anniversary. Chronister traveled to France to support Holloway as he chased gold in the 110-meter hurdles, calling herself the luckiest woman in the world for getting to celebrate their relationship on sport’s grandest stage.

Holloway reciprocated the sentiment, expressing immense gratitude for her unwavering presence through his professional ascent.

The Humorous Road to the Ring

Following nearly eight years together, Holloway made their engagement official in April 2025. While the announcement appeared seamless, the hurdler later revealed that orchestrating the proposal came with a few unexpected comedic twists.

Speaking on an episode of the Beyond the Records podcast alongside fellow sprint stars Noah Lyles and Rai Benjamin, Holloway admitted that while he had plotted the proposal since late 2024, his scheduling narrowly misfired by a couple of days.

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The situation became even more ironic during a car ride to Orlando, when Chronister jokingly brought up the topic herself, remarking that after years of dedication, she had earned a ring. Holloway, who already had the plan in motion, had to keep his composure.

“Come on, Katie… wrong timing, bad timing,” Holloway recalled thinking to himself. Shortly after arriving and sharing a few celebratory drinks, he dropped to one knee and secured her answer. “It was solid, man. I’m very happy,” he noted during the podcast.