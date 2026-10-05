Antonio Conte Sends Manchester United 'Come Get Me Plea' - 'I'd Love to Make it Shine Once More'

The no-nonsense Italian coach has made his intentions clear amid uncertainty over Michael Carrick’s future following the Red Devils’ poor start to the season.

‎Former Chelsea, Juventus and Napoli coach Antonio Conte seems to have put himself in the frame for the Manchester United job.

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The United job is not vacant but pressure is mounting on coach Michael Carrick, whose team has started the season poorly, winning just one of their five games, to stay in 12th position on the table with five points.

‎With United so open at the back and struggling to break teams down, the optimism that characterised Carrick's spell as caretaker coach is quickly disappearing and getting replaced by despair.

‎The United coach's suitability for the role is now being questioned in certain quarters with some observers claiming he lacks experience to manage such a huge club and Conte is among names being floated as possible replacements.

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Conte Teases Manchester United

‎The former Inter Milan and Italy coach seems to be ready for the Old Trafford hot seat going by his latest interview with The Athletic.

‎"If you go to a club where the history speaks for itself – a history made up of trophies, league titles and victories – you can only honour that history in one way: by having the ambition to bring that club back, if it isn’t there today, to fight for those goals," said Conte.

‎“I know full well that only one team can win every year, but I must carry in my heart, and instill in the hearts of the fans, my players and my directors. That spark, that hope that makes you say, ‘F**k, we can win’.

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‎“There are many clubs that have somewhat lost sight of their history. I’d like to go to one of these clubs to dust off that history and make it shine once more. Clubs where there’s pressure, where, ultimately, you know full well that you’re not going there just to take part, but to compete.”

‎Is the Italian Suitable for Old Trafford?

‎It remains to be seen if Conte will land what his heart desires but he has won league titles at nearly all the clubs he has worked at.

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‎The no-nonsense Italian is a five-time Serie A title-winning coach, having guided Juventus to three straight crowns, ending Inter's 10-year wait for a Scudetto before winning it with Napoli in 2025.

‎He also guided Chelsea to their last Premier League title in 2017 in his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.