Rosemary Longisa: How Faith Kipyegon Is Influencing Her Dream to Lead Kenya's Next 1500m Era

Inspired by Faith Kipyegon, Rosemary Longisa is chasing a future where she can help keep Kenya at the summit of the women’s 1500m.

Rosemary Longisa has revealed that Faith Kipyegon remains a major source of inspiration as she seeks to carry Kenya’s rich 1500m legacy into the future.

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With Faith Kipyegon increasingly speaking about eventually stepping away from the 1500m to pursue other distances, Rosemary Longisa is emerging as one of the athletes eager to ensure Kenya’s dominance in the event continues.

The US-based runner has set her sights on becoming the country’s next standout star over the distance, drawing motivation from Faith Kipyegon’s remarkable achievements and hoping to build a legacy of her own.

Faith Kipyegon is a three-time Olympic champion, four-time world champion and world record holder over 1500m, achievements that firmly place her among the greatest athletes ever to compete in the event.

Rosemary Longisa: After Faith Kipyegon, the 1500m is Mine to Dominate

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Rosemary Longisa celebrates as she wins the 1,500m at the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene. (Paul Merca/Courtesy of WSU Athletics)

Speaking at the Nyayo National Stadium during the National Championships, Rosemary Longisa revealed that Faith Kipyegon has become a huge source of motivation in her career.

She explained that meeting the Kenyan icon in the United States during the Prefontaine Classic left a lasting impression on her.

Rosemary Longisa said their conversation was uplifting and memorable, giving her extra belief in her own journey, and added that since then, she has often drawn confidence from Kipyegon’s example whenever she steps onto the track.

Longisa noted that seeing what the multiple Olympic and world champion has achieved over 1500m has pushed her to raise her own standards and compete with greater determination.

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Rosemary Longisa also shared that Kipyegon had hinted at eventually stepping away from the 1500m, something that has only strengthened her ambition to rise as Kenya’s next leading force in the event.

She explained that the possibility of taking up that mantle has motivated her to work even harder, as she hopes to continue the country’s dominance in the distance and ensure Kenya remains a major force in the 1500m long after Kipyegon’s era.

“Faith Kipyegon inspires me a lot, and I got to meet her in the US when she came for the Prefontaine Classic. My conversation with her went really well. I was happy, and she was happy as well after meeting me. Meeting her has inspired me a lot, and everytime in step on the track, I always see myself in her, and I’m always ready to give my all,” Rosemary Longisa said.

“She did mention that she is trying to leave the 1500m, and she was like the field might be mine, so I’m really working hard to take over from Faith and make sure that Kenya is still at the top in the 1500m.”

Rosemary Longisa Details Growth After Moving to Washington State University

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Rosemary Longisa poses for a photo during the Cougar Classic track and field meet. Image source: Frank/Lewistone Tribune

Rosemary Longisa explained that her move to the United States has played a major role in her development both on and off the track, saying the chance to combine university studies with athletics has helped her grow in many aspects of life.

Longisa noted that training in the US has exposed her to better resources and facilities than what she was previously used to in Kenya, something she believes has pushed her to work harder and improve her performance.

At the same time, Rosemary Longisa admitted that balancing competition between the US and Kenya comes with its own difficulties, particularly when it comes to adapting to different conditions.

She pointed out that transitioning from areas with lower altitude in the US to Kenya’s higher-altitude environment can be demanding, making it challenging to adjust quickly whenever she returns home to compete.

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“A lot of growth has happened in my life since I went to the US. Going to the university in the US gave me an opportunity to study while running. In Kenya, we lack a lot of facilities, but there are so many facilities in the US that we use, and that gives me the motivation to work harder,” she added.

Rosemary Longisa added that her immediate target is to attack the NCAA 1500m record as she continues to push her limits in the event.

The record stands at 3:59.90 and was set by Jenny Barringer (Simpson) of Colorado on June 7, 2009. Rosemary Longisa has a personal best time of 4:02.55.

She added that competing at major championships such as the Commonwealth Games or World Championships would give her the kind of strong field she needs to chase the milestone.

Looking further ahead, Rosemary Longisa also identified the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games as one of her long-term ambitions as she works toward establishing herself among the top athletes in the discipline.

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“I think training so hard and going there and leaving it all on the track. Just giving it my all. In previous years, I was good at speed sessions and lacked endurance, but now I have worked on both sides, and I want them to balance and polish them,” she added, speaking about how she plans to conquer the tough competition in Kenya.