Patrick Matasi Vows to 'Rise Again' as Veteran Goalkeeper Targets Harambee Stars Return

Patrick Matasi has opened up about his plans for a return to the Harambee Stars, insisting his international career is far from over.

Veteran goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is determined to revive his international career, declaring he is not ready to retire and is targeting a return to the Kenyan national team, the Harambee Stars.

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The 37-year-old shot-stopper, currently a free agent after his departure from Kakamega Homeboyz, remains confident in his physical condition and ability to compete at the highest level.

"I have not retired. I’m still very active and very fit," Matasi stated in an interview with Wollap Central. "I run, I can dive, and I can make saves. I’m waiting for a national team recall, and I’m ready to play for Harambee Stars again. I shall rise again."

Patrick Matasi Eyes Harambee Stars Comeback

However, Matasi's path back to the top is fraught with challenges. He has been without a club and out of the national team setup for a significant period.

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His last appearance for Kenya was in a 4-1 defeat to Cameroon during a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in October 2024.

The experienced goalkeeper will first need to find a new club and regain regular competitive football before mounting a serious challenge for a place in the national team.

Competition for the Harambee Stars goalkeeping position is also expected to remain strong as Kenya continues to build towards the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

For Matasi, however, age is not something he views as a barrier. Having spent years playing at the highest level, he believes his experience, fitness and understanding of the game can still make him a valuable option between the posts.

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Match-Fixing Allegations Disrupted Patrick Matasi’s Career

His career faced a major disruption last year when the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) handed him a 90-day provisional suspension over allegations of match manipulation.

The suspension came after videos circulated on social media in which Matasi appeared to be discussing a deal to influence a match's outcome.

In response, the FKF initiated an investigation in partnership with FIFA, CAF, and other authorities. Matasi has consistently denied any involvement, claiming he was made a "sacrificial lamb" in the scandal. Since the initial announcement, there have been no significant public updates on the investigation's findings.

The episode came at a difficult stage of Matasi's career, with the goalkeeper already an established figure in Kenyan football and having represented the national team on numerous occasions. Being away from competitive football has since made his route back into the Harambee Stars setup more difficult.

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Despite these setbacks, Matasi is resolute that his playing days are far from over. His immediate priority is to secure a new club and return to regular competitive action.

A successful club comeback would be the first step in rebuilding his case for a national team recall, especially with Kenya set to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with Uganda and Tanzania.

The prospect of featuring at a major tournament on home soil could provide further motivation for the veteran goalkeeper.

Matasi will, however, need to demonstrate his fitness and form consistently if he is to put himself back into contention for international selection.

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