Benni McCarthy Calls Out FKF Over Harambee Stars Job as He Cites Risk of Criminal Charges in Kenya

Benni McCarthy has raised concerns over his Harambee Stars role as he reveals why he leaves Kenya after national team assignments.

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has broken his silence on why he refuses to stay in Kenya outside of official national team duties, revealing an administrative breakdown between his technical bench and the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

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The former South African star and UEFA Champions League winner disclosed that despite serving as Kenya’s manager for a year and a half, neither he nor members of his foreign technical staff have been issued official Kenyan work permits.

The bureaucratic lapse has forced the coaching unit to fly out immediately after national team camps to avoid operating illegally in the country.

Respecting Foreign Laws and Avoiding the 'Illegal' Label

Opening up about the emotional and legal weight of the situation, McCarthy stressed that he has always maintained a clean record globally and refuses to compromise his standing by residing in a foreign nation without proper documentation.

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"And we address this issue because I've never been in trouble with the locals. I think I'm a normal citizen, a normal human being. Wherever I go, I try to do the right thing. If I need to go visit China, to get into China, you need a visa,” he said.

“I go through the proper channels to get my visa because that's the right thing to do. So when you get employed by an employer from another country, when you come in, your documents are taken, and to work in that country, the normal thing is that you need a work permit to work anywhere in the world."

Benni McCarthy further elaborated on the deep personal anxiety associated with immigration issues, particularly as an African national who has spent years working in Europe.

"Even if they take you as a player, the players also need a work permit because you are a foreign national and you need to work, and we sat with the federation about this issue because, for me, that's the biggest issue,” he said.

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“After all, I see in the world what goes on about immigration and illegals and all this, and it's horrible because it's people that look like me that get identified, and when you are in Europe it's the worst thing that you can be associated with."

Failing Administrative Promises and Falling on Deaf Ears

Despite raising the matter continuously with the federation across his 18-month tenure, the coach revealed that repeated assurances have yielded no tangible progress.

"Even if you are legal and all that, because they look at you, I don't look like them. So I am always an immigrant. But nobody can kick me out because I've gone through all the right channels to be here. I have a right to be here. I have a right to work. And I expect that everywhere I go. And I came here, and the Federation, they had everything,” Benni McCarthy said.

“We worked on that. And a year and a half later, because I'm a year and a half myself and the technical team, we are in the job. You know, when you get tired of saying to someone, please, can we do that? Can we do this? You end up with the words that come out of your mouth end up falling on deaf ears. And I think that's where it got to with the Federation and us."

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'I Do My Job and Get Out' - Why Benni McCarthy Refuses to Stay

Benni McCarthy explained that the lack of legal documentation directly impacts his ability to scout local matches or immerse himself in the domestic football scene between international windows.

"And yeah, yesterday when I saw, that's when it hit hard. You know? And people wonder why we are never here. Because I don't ever want to be questioned by authorities because I'm illegal in someone else's country. So, I come here, do my job. When my job is finished, I get out,” he said.

“Because I have no reason to be here, and I have no reason to stay because I'm not legal to be here. But it's a big problem for me. But if it looks like it's not a problem for the people that we work for, and it just gets, we're working on it. So I guess it takes a year and a half to work on getting us legal to work in this place."

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Facing Potential Criminal Liability

Expressing frustration over the institutional negligence, Benni McCarthy noted that while he and his backroom staff have managed to avoid confrontation with law enforcement so far, the legal exposure ultimately falls on him if challenged by authorities.

"But so far, we've been very fortunate because it never came to light with the authorities; we were flying under the radar. People assumed that we are, but today, if a policeman comes to me and questions me about my legality and my permits here, then I'll be facing criminal charges, and then it becomes my responsibility because I should have made sure, but I don't have those kinds of authorities,” Benni McCarthy said.

“The people that employ you must make sure that we have done that. Unfortunately, yeah, that hasn't been the case. And now you're the laughing stock, but I can't say that I'm really bothered or care."

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