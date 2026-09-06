Arsenal vs Chelsea: Preview, Team News, Possible Lineups, Time and Score Prediction

Premier League champions Arsenal’s perfect start to the season comes under huge test against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Premier League's main event this Sunday features a mouth-watering London derby as reigning champions Arsenal host their closest challengers, Chelsea, at the Emirates Stadium.

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Both sides have maintained flawless records across all competitions this season, but that is set to change when Mikel Arteta and Xabi Alonso's teams clash. At least one perfect start will come to an end in this highly anticipated showdown.

Match Preview

Arsenal's season has been a mix of on-field success and off-field frustration. The Gunners secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Aston Villa on August 31, but the win was quickly overshadowed by a quiet transfer deadline day.

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Despite sanctioning the departures of several attacking players—including Gabriel Jesus, Ethan Nwaneri, and a new club-record sale in Gabriel Martinelli—Arsenal failed to bring in any reinforcements on September 1. The club was unsuccessful in its pursuit of Julian Alvarez and decided against a move for Malick Fofana, leaving some supporters concerned about the squad's depth.

An injury in the attack could potentially derail Arsenal's title defence, but their current form is strong. The team has recorded three wins, three clean sheets, and scored seven goals. However, winning their first three league matches is a rare feat for the Gunners, having only achieved it once in the last 21 years, back in the 2022-23 campaign.

Arsenal have excelled in London derbies recently, remaining undefeated in their last 16 Premier League encounters against city rivals, with 12 wins and four draws.

In contrast, Chelsea's perfect start to the 2026-27 season has been built on a formidable attack rather than a solid defence. The Blues have scored seven goals in their first two matches, highlighted by a thrilling 4-3 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion. In that game, Xabi Alonso's side took a 3-0 lead, saw it cut to 3-2, restored their two-goal cushion, and survived a late scare to secure the win.

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Only goal difference separates Chelsea from Arsenal at the top of the table. A victory on Sunday would see the Blues win their opening four games of a season in all competitions for the first time since Antonio Conte's title-winning 2016-17 campaign.

Chelsea's success has been fueled by fast starts; they are only the second team in Premier League history to score within the first four minutes of their opening two games, a feat last achieved by Bolton Wanderers in 2002-03. However, they have struggled against Arsenal in recent years, losing their last three meetings and having not defeated their rivals since August 2021.

Team News

Arsenal's victory at Villa Park came at a price, with both Declan Rice and Cristhian Mosquera forced off with injuries. Mosquera was absent from training on Thursday, which could open the door for Ezri Konsa to make his full debut. Rice, however, was seen on the training pitch and is expected to be available.

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Jurrien Timber has returned to full training after a groin issue and may be an option, but William Saliba remains sidelined with a back problem and is expected to be out for at least a few more months.

For Chelsea, the £125m sale of Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City was untimely, as Moises Caicedo aggravated a previous injury against Brighton and is a doubt for Sunday. Lamine Camara's potential debut was scuppered after Monaco unexpectedly cancelled his transfer, leaving Malo Gusto and Romeo Lavia to likely continue in midfield.

Jordan Henderson (wrist) and Marco Palestra (unspecified) are also unavailable for Chelsea. Meanwhile, talisman Cole Palmer could score his 50th Premier League goal for the Blues in what would be his 99th appearance.

Time and Where to Watch

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The match will kick off at 6.30pm (East African time) and will be live on SuperSport TV.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal: Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

Chelsea: Martinez; Lacroix, Colwill, Fofana; James, Gusto, Lavia, Hato; Rogers, Palmer; Pedro

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

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