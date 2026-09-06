Everton vs Manchester United: Preview, Team News, Possible Lines and Score Prediction

Manchester United will be looking for a second straight Premier League win but will have to be wary of a stubborn Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday.

Everton are set to host Manchester United this Sunday in a Premier League clash that pits manager David Moyes against his former club.

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The Toffees will look to extend their unbeaten start to the 2026-27 season, while the Red Devils arrive with momentum after a decisive victory last week.

The match, kicking off at 4pm (Kenyan time) at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, sees two teams with contrasting recent fortunes. Everton secured a 1-1 draw away at Bournemouth in their last outing, while Manchester United bounced back from an opening-day loss to thrash Ipswich Town 5-2.

Match Preview

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After a surprising opening-day defeat to newly-promoted Hull City, Manchester United faced an early scare against Ipswich when Leif Davis put the Tractor Boys ahead at Old Trafford. However, the setback only seemed to ignite United, who responded with a dominant performance.

Club captain Bruno Fernandes was the star of the show, netting a clinical hat-trick. His goals, along with a Jacob Greaves own goal and a clever lob from Bryan Mbeumo, sealed a spectacular 5-2 win. Retaining the PFA Player of the Year has proven to be a masterstroke for United, who climbed into the top half of the table with the victory.

The win brought manager Michael Carrick's points tally to 42 since he took the helm from Ruben Amorim, more than any other team in the same period. Another victory on Sunday would make him just the sixth Premier League manager to accumulate 45 points from his first 20 games at a club.

Everton manager David Moyes, however, has a difficult history against his old side. He has lost 23 Premier League matches against Manchester United as a manager, a record only surpassed by Harry Redknapp's 24 defeats.

Despite this, Moyes has guided Everton to a solid start this season, with a win against Crystal Palace and a cup victory over Preston North End preceding their draw with Bournemouth. The Toffees are now aiming for back-to-back home league wins for only the second time at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. The last time they won their first two top-flight home games of a season was back in 2021-22.

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Recent history between the two sides has been tight. Manchester United won 1-0 on their first visit to Everton's new stadium in February, avenging a 1-0 defeat inflicted by Moyes's team at Old Trafford earlier in the season.

Team News

Manchester United's new £70m signing, Carlos Baleba, will have to wait for his debut due to an ankle injury. He joins Manuel Ugarte (knee) and Amad Diallo (ankle) on the sidelines. Matthijs de Ligt (back) is also a doubt, but Luke Shaw (hamstring), Mason Mount, and Tom Heaton could all pass late fitness tests.

Bruno Fernandes will be a key threat, boasting an impressive record of 11 goal involvements against Everton in the Premier League, a tally matched only by club legends Ryan Giggs and David Beckham.

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For Everton, deadline day saw the return of Jack Grealish on loan from Manchester City, and he could be in line for an immediate start. Fellow new arrival Ainsley Maitland-Niles is also expected to be in the squad. However, midfielder Christian Norgaard remains out with an injury.

The departure of Iliman Ndiaye to Manchester City could create an opportunity for Brennan Johnson on the right wing. Upfront, Thierno Barry is expected to lead the line following Beto's move to Fiorentina.

Possible Starting Lineups

Everton: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Armstrong; Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

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Man United: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Tielemans; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Man United