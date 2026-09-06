Dennis Oliech Gives Gor Mahia Tips on How to Bring Down Pyramids

The legendary striker has explained the tactical approach that K’Ogalo must employ if they want to succeed against the Egyptian side in the CAF Champions League.

Former Gor Mahia striker Dennis Oliech has shared his insights on how the Kenyan champions can secure a vital home victory against Egyptian powerhouse Pyramids FC.

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Gor Mahia host 2025 Champions League winners Pyramids in Nairobi in the first preliminary round of the competition on Sunday and Oliech feels while the odds are stacked against them, K’Ogalo can still prevail.

Oliech knows what it feels like to score against an Egyptian side as he netted the fourth goal when Gor Mahia staged a comeback to beat Zamalek 4-2 in Nairobi in February 2019.

Gor Mahia head into the match on the back of negative results in their recent competitive matches while they are yet to kick off their league campaign which gives Pyramids the edge as they have already played three Egyptian Premier League games and won all of them.

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However, Oliech has a success formula on how his ex-club can beat the odds and silence Rulani Mokwena’s team at Nyayo Stadium.

Oliech on How to Approach Pyramids

"Gor Mahia must make every chance count because opportunities against a team like Pyramids may be limited," Oliech told Mozzart Sport. "They should target at least three unanswered goals while remaining disciplined defensively. Allowing Pyramids to score a goal in Nairobi will dent their chances of making it to the next round."

The former FC Nantes striker added that a clinical attack and a compact defence will be crucial. "Pyramids will most likely come looking for a favourable result, perhaps even a draw, so Gor must be clinical in attack, stay compact at the back and avoid conceding a cheap goal at home," he remarked.

Oliech also highlighted the tactical dangers posed by North African teams, warning Gor Mahia to maintain concentration during three critical phases of the match. He noted that visiting teams often try to score within the first 15 minutes, just before halftime or in the final quarter of the game.

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"Pyramids can hurt Gor Mahia if they lose concentration at key moments," Oliech cautioned. "North African teams know how to punish mistakes, whether early in the game, just before halftime or in the final 15 minutes. Gor must stay focused, disciplined and composed throughout the match."