Cristiano Ronaldo Makes World Cup History as Portugal Crush Uzbekistan and Silence Critics

Cristiano Ronaldo has made history with a record-breaking performance as Portugal defeated Uzbekistan.

After a frustrating, scoreless opening draw against DR Congo, the critics sharpened their knives, questioning Cristiano Ronaldo’s role for Portugal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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However, Cristiano Ronaldo does not exit the stage quietly, and he has rewritten the script yet again. Just in the sixth minute of Portugal’s Group K clash against tournament debutants Uzbekistan in Houston, the legendary number 7 did what he does best.

Latching onto a precise ball in the final third, Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net, erupting in his iconic celebration.

With that single, clinical strike, history was officially made, Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player ever to score in six different World Cups.

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Nuno Mendes added another goal just minutes later, a left-footed direct free-kick in the 17th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo then tripled Portugal’s lead in the 39th minute before Uzbekistan’s Abduvohid Nematov put through his own net in the 60th.

Rafael Leão then wrapped up the scoring in the 89th minute as Portugal sealed a commanding World Cup win.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Standing Alone at the Summit

From a teenage phenom converting a penalty against Iran in Germany 2006 to a veteran punishing defences in North America 2026, Ronaldo’s longevity is unprecedented.

While other legends have arrived, dominated, and faded into memory, the Portuguese captain remains a constant fixture at the World Cup.

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This goal is also a direct rebuke to those who labelled his selection a mere legacy call-up. When the pressure on the Seleção das Quinas was at its absolute highest after their opening hitch, it was Cristiano Ronaldo who rose to pull his country forward.

The Clash of Giants

Ronaldo’s statement lands in the middle of a tournament already being dictated by a masterclass of generational talent. The competition has been fierce.

Fresh off historic milestones, Ronaldo's eternal rival Lionel Messi has already scored five goals. He recently netted twice in Argentina's 2–0 victory over Austria, taking his tournament total to five.

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On his part, Kylian Mbappé has already scored four goals, with Erling Haaland also having scored four.

The narrative surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo over the past year has been dominated by doubts regarding his age and his spell in domestic club football.

By opening his 2026 account in the opening minutes against a stubborn Uzbekistan defence, Ronaldo did not argue with his words.