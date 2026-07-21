Legacy Football Academy Return to Hero's Welcome After Historic Gothia Cup Campaign Image source: Handout

Legacy Football Academy Return to Hero's Welcome After Historic Gothia Cup Campaign Image source: Handout

Legacy Football Academy Return to Hero's Welcome After Historic Gothia Cup Campaign

Legacy Football Academy's history-making Under-14 team received a warm welcome in Nairobi after achieving a landmark feat at the prestigious Gothia Cup in Sweden.

Legacy Football Academy's history-making Under-14 team received a heroes' welcome at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Monday, July 20, after returning from Sweden, where they became the first East African side to win the prestigious Gothia Cup.

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The young squad returned to Nairobi two days after becoming the first East African side to win the Boys Under-14 Play-off A title of the prestigious youth tournament.

The team capped off their impressive run in Gothenburg with a 1-0 victory over Swedish side Lerums IS in Saturday's final at SKF Arena.

Legacy Football Academy: A Dominant Campaign

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Legacy’s victory capped off a dominant campaign in which the Kenyan team won all nine of their matches, scoring 33 goals and conceding only two.

Christian Amani was named the Most Valuable Player in the Boys Under-14 category after a series of strong performances throughout the tournament.

"It has been a beautiful trip. The games were not easy but we did our best. We scored many goals and I was awarded as the MVP. I thank Legacy Academy for this opportunity. It has helped me build my career," Amani said.

For head coach Derrick Ochieng Otieno, the triumph was a story of redemption after his team fell short in last year's semi-finals.

"It has been a successful trip. We went with five teams, and out of the five teams, U14, which is the one that I am leading, scored 33 goals and conceded only three, and we came home with the MVP award," he said.

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"This time, we were very optimistic, and it got to the players' heads, and they believed they could do it. Last year, they lost in the semis, and this year it was all about redemption."

Coach Otieno praised his players for their focus and noted that this title sets a strong benchmark for the academy moving forward.

"I am very happy when I see how the players have fought for this, and we came home with a trophy. In the next few years, I know we are going from one level to another," he added.

Legacy Football Academy: Road to the Title

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Legacy established control early in the group stage. Drawn in Group 13, they beat IF Centern Vit 4-0 before defeating Solängens BK 7-1.

They followed that with a 7-0 win over IFK Nyköping 1 and wrapped up the group stage with a 3-0 victory over Virestad IF to advance with a perfect record.

The team maintained their form in the knockout phase, beating IF Centern Blå 2-0 in the Round of 16 and eliminating Nyköpings BI 3-0 in the Round of Eight.

A 3-1 win over Argentina's CEF 18 Tucumán in the quarter-finals set up a semi-final against Ghana's ProGen FC, which Legacy won 3-0 to secure a spot in the final.

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David Jesse Adama scored the solitary goal in Saturday's final against Lerums IS, securing the 1-0 win and handing Legacy the trophy. With the victory, Legacy became the first team from East Africa to win a Play-off A title in the Boys Under-14 category at the Gothia Cup, the world's largest youth football tournament.

Legacy travelled to Sweden with five teams across the Under-11, Under-12, Under-13, Under-14, and Under-16 age groups, forming an 89-member delegation.

The Under-13 team topped their group after recording four wins, one draw, and one loss, with Brivon Nyandika, Jack Weko, and Gavin Okech leading the scoring.

The Under-12 boys finished second in their group on six points, led by goals from Mwangi Njenga, Zandro Obiero, and Elijah Luusa.