Manchester United Finally Settle on New Permanent Manager as Contract Details Emerge

Manchester United’s managerial situation is now clear after reports that they have settled on Michael Carrick to steer the club on a permanent basis.

Michael Carrick is reportedly close to being appointed as the permanent manager of Manchester United, with the club preparing a formal contract offer.

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Since taking the helm, Carrick has made a significant impact, guiding the team to 10 victories in 15 matches. His leadership has been praised for instilling a renewed sense of confidence and belief within the squad.

Support for his permanent appointment has been vocal, with figures like Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo publicly endorsing the move after United secured Champions League qualification. Key players, including Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo, have also expressed their backing for the 44-year-old manager.

Carrick’s Appointment Approved by Ratcliffe

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Manchester United interim coach Michael Carrick. Image: Imago

According to The Athletic, Manchester United is set to offer Carrick a two-year contract with an option for an additional year, rewarding his successful interim spell.

Discussions are now in progress after co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe approved the decision. The recommendation to appoint Carrick full-time was made by chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox during an executive committee meeting this week.

The club is optimistic that negotiations will be finalised before Manchester United's last home fixture of the season against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

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