Harambee Stars Goalkeeper Subject of Transfer Tussle Among South African Clubs

The Kenyan goalkeeper has been outstanding in the 2025-26 season, leading to interest from rival South African clubs.

Kenyan goalkeeper Ian Otieno is reportedly the subject of interest from two South African clubs ahead of the 2026-27 season.

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Otieno has been in great form for South African club Richards Bay which have not been dragged into a relegation fight this season and according to Soccer Laduma, he is wanted by two rival teams who are keen to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

One of the clubs is Durban City who have identified the experienced shot-stopper as a prime candidate to replace veteran Darren Keet, who is expected to retire at the end of the current season.

At the same time, Siwelele FC are also said to be closely monitoring the Kenyan international's situation as they plan their squad reinforcements for the new campaign. Siwelele is home to one of South Africa's expereinced shot-stoppers in Ricardo Goss and is not certain if Otieno is being lured to replace him or be his backup.

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"Durban City and Siwelele FC are interested in securing the services of Ian Otieno, the Richards Bay goalkeeper who has been outstanding for the club," a source confirmed to the South African outlet.

Kenyan Keeper ‘Undroppable’ for Richards Bay

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Ian Otieno

The 32-year-old has been a standout player for the Natal Rich Boyz this season, making 21 league appearances. His impressive record includes eight clean sheets while conceding only 22 goals, highlighting his crucial role in the team's pursuit of a top-eight finish.

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Since joining Richards Bay in 2024, Otieno has cemented his position as the club's first-choice goalkeeper through a series of consistent and reliable performances, edging Uganda Salim Magoola as the club’s No.1.

While Richards Bay are reportedly eager to secure Otieno to a long-term deal, with discussions about a new contract previously mentioned, the growing interest from other clubs has complicated matters.