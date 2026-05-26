FKF President Hussein Mohammed Addresses Future With McDonald Mariga and Co After FIFA Ruling

FKF President Hussein Mohammed has addressed the situation following FIFA's intervention, signalling a possible shift in relations within the federation.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed has signalled openness to working with Vice President McDonald Mariga and the nine NEC members who had previously pushed for his suspension.

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The dispute began on April 24, 2026, when the FKF National Executive Committee (NEC) voted to suspend Mohammed, acting General Secretary Dennis Gicheru, and NEC member Abdulahi Yusuf Ibrahim.

The move followed allegations of fraud linked to the procurement of a Sh42.8 million insurance policy for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN). The motion was spearheaded by McDonald Mariga and supported by nine of the 14 NEC members.

However, FIFA later dismissed the suspension, stating that earlier requests aimed at determining whether the measures complied with the FKF Constitution had not been adequately fulfilled.

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FKF President Hussein Mohammed on Working With McDonald Mariga

“My first option, of course, naturally, is that we all come together. We all work together, and we move together as a team. This is my original and immediate instinct,” Hussein Mohammed said.

“And I've always held this position that we need to move as a team, and we need to work together. Everybody, the entire ecosystem of football. I cannot succeed in isolation.”

Hussein Mohammed emphasised that progress within the federation depends on shared goals and coordinated effort among all stakeholders, noting that cooperation is essential for effective governance.

He stressed that the organisation must operate collectively, with all parties working within established structures and respecting the governing rules and regulations.

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The FKF president added that any concerns or dissatisfaction should not lead to disorder, as there are formal mechanisms in place to handle such issues.

He further explained that disputes within the federation are currently being addressed through legal channels, pointing out that several related cases are already before the courts.

According to him, these judicial processes exist specifically to provide resolution when internal agreement cannot be reached, ensuring that conflicts are handled in a structured and lawful manner.

“But at the same time, we have to have aligned interests in whatever it is that we do. My position is clear. We need to move as a team. We need to work as a team. And we need to adhere to rules and regulations,” Hussein Mohammed said.

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“And if anybody is disgruntled about anything, there's a due process that must be followed. There are the courts. Right now, actually, two matters are in court or three. I can't even remember. I've lost count.

“But there are matters in front of courts to address these things. And that's why they're there. The judicial processes are in place so that we can find solutions if we are unable to agree.”

Hussein Mohammed reiterated his strong commitment to the rule of law, stating that all actions within the federation must remain grounded in legal frameworks, statutory provisions, and the national constitution.

He argued that recent events amounted to a serious breach of his rights, which he believes has had significant personal and reputational consequences, particularly due to public criticism and allegations made against him.

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Mohammed added that although some of the facts are now beginning to emerge more clearly, he still faces the challenge of restoring his reputation and addressing the impact of the situation.

He further noted that, despite the difficulties, he remains focused and steadfast in his principles. Mohammed emphasised that he continues to believe in unity, collective purpose, and prioritising the broader objectives of the organisation over individual interests, insisting that this remains his guiding position moving forward.

“And as I said, I'm a big proponent of following the rule of law. I'm a big proponent of following the statutes and also adhering to our country's constitution. And you know very well, if you look at what happened about, it's now what, a month ago?” Hussein Mohammed added.