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Mamelodi Sundowns Offer Players and Staff Ksh777 Million After Champions League Glory

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 12:24 - 26 May 2026
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Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate winning the 2026 CAF Champions League. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns players and staff will share the entire Ksh777 Million CAF Champions League prize money after the club stayed true to its longstanding tradition.
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Mamelodi Sundowns players and staff are set to receive a massive financial reward after the club confirmed the entire CAF Champions League prize money will be distributed among them.

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The South African club ended a decade-long wait for continental glory, securing their second star by defeating Moroccan side AS FAR 2-1 on aggregate in the final. Their previous triumph in Africa's premier club competition came in 2016.

Following a challenging campaign, masterminded by coach Miguel Cardoso, the club is now celebrating its hard-earned victory. In keeping with a long-standing club tradition, the entire $6 million (approximately Ksh777 million) prize purse will be shared.

Why Sundowns Will Offer Entire Prize Money

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Mamelodi Sundowns players and staff will share the entire $6 million CAF Champions League prize money. Photo: CAF

South African outlet Afrik-Foot confirmed the news, quoting a social media post from journalist Andile Ncube, who works with the country’s state broadcaster SABC.

"Mamelodi Sundowns players and staff will share the ENTIRE R100 Million prize money from winning the CAF Champions League. This tradition was started by the former Club President Dr Patrice Motsepe and continues under the Club Chairman,” Ncube’s post reads.

Current chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has upheld the practice initiated by his father, Patrice Motsepe. He expressed immense pride in the team's achievement under Cardoso's leadership.

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Tlhopie Motsepe Lauds Cardoso

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe with the has maintained the club's longstanding tradition. Photo: Mamelodi Sundowns

"I feel proud of the coach and the group," Motsepe told the media. "I saw the way the group was wounded to the coach in the tough times and the way they hold each other together. That gave me a lot of confidence."

He also reflected on the initial decision to hire the coach, adding, "The ambition and vision that he had and how he wanted to instill his tactics and his philosophy in our football club... that belief and conviction that I had was because of the group."

The substantial bonus serves as a well-deserved reward for the players and staff after conquering African football's most coveted prize.

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