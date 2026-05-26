Mara Sugar vs Gor Mahia Battle: Date, Venue Set for Cancelled Clash After Court Decision

Gor Mahia will face Mara Sugar in their next match. Image: Gor Mahia/Mara Sugar

Gor Mahia will face Mara Sugar in their next match. Image: Gor Mahia/Mara Sugar

Mara Sugar’s contested match against Gor Mahia will be played in Homa Bay after all following a court order that granted FKF permission to reschedule the clash.

Gor Mahia and Mara Sugar will play their cancelled league match in Homa Bay on Wednesday following a decision by the High Court.

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The match, initially slated for last Sunday, was halted by the Sports Disputes Tribunal on Friday after Mara Sugar sought legal redress over Football Kenya Federation’s decision that ordered them to play at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

Following an earlier complaint from Gor Mahia, who had raised concerns over the state of Awendo Green Stadium, Mara Sugar’s preferred home venue, the host team was ordered to seek an alternative venue and they settled on Wang’uru Stadium in Mwea, Kirinyaga County.

However, FKF rejected it, saying Mara Sugar had registered Homa Bay and Jomo Kenyatta Mamboleo in Kisumu as their alternative home venues, ordering them to host K’Ogalo at the Raila Odinga Stadium.

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Mara Sugar did not receive it well and fought back, claiming they had a choice to select where to play, and sought the intervention of the Sports Tribunal, which halted the match that would have determined whether Gor Mahia are crowned champions or not.

High Court Grants FKF’s Permission

On Sunday, K’Ogalo won the title without kicking a ball when closest challengers AFC Leopards lost away to APS Bomet, but on Monday, FKF moved to the High Court in Milimani and sought orders allowing them to proceed with the game, a day before the tribunal heard the case from Mara Sugar.

The federation’s prayer was granted, pending the mention of the matter on June 2, and it scheduled the match in Homa Bay on Wednesday.

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“CONFIRMED: We will play our pending match against Mara Sugar tomorrow (Wednesday) in Homa Bay,” Gor Mahia posted on social media on Wednesday, a message confirmed by an FKF official to Pulse Sports.

🟢 | UPDATE



CONFIRMED: We will play our pending match against Mara Sugar tomorrow (Wednesday) in Homa Bay.#Sirkal | #SportPesaNaGor pic.twitter.com/U2WuOi45r4 — GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) May 26, 2026

Gor Mahia have been camping in Homa Bay since late last week as they prepared for the match and it will be more of a celebration rather than a title-winning contest now given the changed dynamics since the tribunal’s order.