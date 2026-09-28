Aldrine Kibet: Why the Teen Sensation Will Miss Emerging Stars' Crucial Olympic Qualifier Against Tanzania

Kenya U23 will have to face Tanzania without Aldrine Kibet as the Emerging Stars begin their Olympic qualifying campaign.

The Kenyan U23 national team will be without Spain-based prodigy Aldrine Kibet for their 2028 Los Angeles Olympics qualifier against Tanzania this Monday at Nyayo Stadium.

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Head coach Anthony Kimani confirmed that the St. Anthony's Boys High School, Kitale alumnus is unavailable as he finalises his work permit in Spain, preventing him from joining the squad in time for the crucial first-leg match.

"Everyone is ready, but we are missing a few players from the provisional squad for various reasons," Kimani stated. "Of course, Kibet is not with us due to his residency process. He wasn't able to travel and join the players in camp."

Celta Vigo Prodigy Misses Out

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The 19-year-old signed a four-year contract with Celta Vigo in July of last year, initially playing for the U19 side before earning a promotion to the reserve team, RC Celta Fortuna.

Kibet has been a standout performer in the Spanish second tier, providing one assist in five appearances this season.

His absence creates a significant void in the attack for the Emerging Stars, who are aiming to make history by securing their first-ever qualification for the Olympic Games.

Humphrey Aroko Also Sidelined Through Injury

Also missing Monday's clash is Humphrey Aroko, Kibet's teammate from the national U20 squad, who is currently recovering from an injury.

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Kimani explained that the medical staff at Aroko's Swedish club, FC Rosengard, advised him against travelling for national duty to avoid aggravating his condition.

"Humphrey Aroko would have been part of the team, but he sustained an injury, and his club's medical team advised against him travelling so they can manage his recovery. I'd say those are the two most notable absentees," the coach added.

Despite the setbacks, Kimani expressed full confidence in the players available, believing they have what it takes to begin Kenya's qualifying campaign with a positive result.

"They know it's an uphill task, but everyone is prepared mentally, physically, and tactically. Everybody is looking forward to the opportunity to give their very best for the country," he said.

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"We are well aware that as a nation, we've never qualified for the Olympics, and this is our path to making history. That is something we are determined to do."

Kenya's last attempt to qualify for the Olympics ended in a 2-0 aggregate defeat to Sudan in the second round of the qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Games.