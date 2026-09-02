Brussels Diamond League 2026: Preview, Schedule and How to Watch Sha'Carri Richardson, Letsile Tebogo and Co

Brussels Diamond League 2026: Preview, Schedule and How to Watch Sha'Carri Richardson, Letsile Tebogo and Co

Brussels Diamond League 2026: Preview, Schedule and How to Watch Sha'Carri Richardson, Letsile Tebogo and Co

The Brussels Diamond League Final brings together athletics' biggest stars for a thrilling season-ending showdown.

The 2026 Diamond League season is set for a spectacular conclusion as the world's top track and field athletes descend on Brussels for the Allianz Memorial Van Damme on September 4-5.

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After a gruelling 14-meet series spanning three continents, champions will be crowned and the coveted Diamond Trophies awarded.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the prestigious Brussels meet, which will host the Diamond League Final for the second time in three years.

Over two nights of intense competition at the King Baudouin Stadium, titles will be decided across 32 disciplines, 16 for men and 16 for women.

Athletes have spent months accumulating points to qualify for this finale, but past results mean little now. In Brussels, it all comes down to a single performance, with the winner of each event claiming the ultimate prize of the circuit.

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Brussels Diamond League: World Record Holders Headline Thrilling Showdowns

The fields are packed with talent, including several athletes who have rewritten the history books in 2026. Alison dos Santos, who recently shattered Karsten Warholm's 400m hurdles world record with a blistering 45.80 in Zurich, is expected to compete, potentially setting up a monumental rematch with the Norwegian great.

Masai Russell, the new world record holder in the women's 100m hurdles (12.09), will also be in action, looking to cap a dominant season that included victories in Shaoxing, Xiamen, Eugene, and Monaco.

In the men's 800m, Olympic and world champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi returns to his signature event after breaking a 27-year-old 1,000m world record earlier in the season. He faces a stiff challenge from 18-year-old American prodigy Cooper Lutkenhaus, who handed Wanyonyi a rare defeat in Oslo.

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Pole vault king Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis, who raised his own world record to an incredible 6.31m in March, will defend his Diamond League title.

However, Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis has been closing the gap, promising a compelling contest. Women's high jump world record holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh is also slated to appear.

The men's 110m hurdles will feature 20-year-old American sensation Ja’Kobe Tharp. The NCAA star stunned the world with a 12.75 world record in Eugene and has since proven his class with Diamond League wins in London and Silesia.

Tharp will now compete for his first Diamond Trophy at the very meet where Aries Merritt set the record he broke 14 years ago.

In the sprints, Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo will face Paris silver medallist Kenneth Bednarek, while reigning 100m world champion Oblique Seville headlines the blue-riband event after a standout season.

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Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred is the favourite in the women's 100m as she aims for a third consecutive Diamond League title.

Alfred has been in exceptional form, winning four Diamond League races and lowering her national record to 10.70. Her main rivals in Brussels will be Great Britain’s Amy Hunt and the USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson.

With Femke Broeders-Bol moving up to the 800m, the women's 400m hurdles crown is up for grabs. In the women’s 400m, Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic is the top contender, having remained undefeated on the circuit this year and looking to complete a perfect season.

The women's 800m is equally stacked, with defending champion Audrey Werro of Switzerland continuing her pursuit of the world record. She will be joined by Dutch star Broeders-Bol, ensuring a thrilling race to the finish.

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Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi, a former Olympic and world champion, will be a main attraction in the men's high jump. The decorated athlete, who has won the Diamond League Final three times, enters the competition in top form after securing his fourth European title in Birmingham just a few weeks ago.

The event will also feature a strong lineup of other reigning European champions. Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece will compete in the long jump, while Slovenia's Kristjan Čeh is a top contender in the men's discus.

On the women's side, Slovakia's Emma Zapletalová will race in the 400m hurdles, with Jessica Schilder and Jorinde van Klinken, both from the Netherlands, competing in the shot put and discus, respectively.

The home crowd will have plenty of local talent to support, led by three-time Olympic heptathlon champion Nafi Thiam, who is scheduled to compete on a wild card.

Brussels Diamond League: Event Schedule

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All times are listed in East African Time.

Friday, September 4

19:30 - Shot Put Women

19:38 - Long Jump Men

19:49 - Discus Throw Women

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20:59 - Pole Vault Men

21:04 - 400m Hurdles Women

21:09 - High Jump Men

21:14 - 100m Men

21:23 - 3000m Steeplechase Women

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21:37 - Discus Throw Men

21:42 - 800m Men

21:48 - Triple Jump Women

21:55 - 110m Hurdles Men

22:03 - 5000m Women

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22:26 - 1500m Men

22:41 - 200m Women

22:52 - 400m Men

Saturday, September 5

19:08 - Javelin Throw Women

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19:28 - Shot Put Men

20:23 - Triple Jump Men

20:58 - Pole Vault Women

21:04 - 400m Women

21:10 - High Jump Women

21:14 - 100m Women

21:22 - 5000m Men

21:40 - Javelin Throw Men

21:44 - 200m Men

21:48 - Long Jump Women

21:55 - 1500m Women

22:10 - 100m Hurdles Women

22:20 - 3000m Steeplechase Men

22:39 - 800m Women

22:52 - 400m Hurdles Men

Brussels Diamond League: How to Watch

Viewers in East Africa can watch the event live on SuperSport Action, SuperSport Africa 1, SuperSport GOtv Africa 1, or SuperSport Events.

In the United States, viewers can stream the action on FloTrack. In Canada, coverage will be available on CBC, while fans in the United Kingdom can tune in via the BBC Sport website, iPlayer, and BBC Two.