Live Betting, Crash Games and Global Reach: Interesting Ways the Sports Betting Market Is Diversifying

The sports betting market is evolving rapidly, with new trends offering fans more diverse ways to engage with sporting events.

Sports betting used to be based almost exclusively on wagers featuring local teams, with each fan choosing what wagers to make based on their knowledge and experience. However, the way that the online market has expanded our options gives us new ways of betting that appeal to different types of fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Live Betting vs the Pre-Game Option

The most noticeable change in the online betting industry has been the introduction of live bets. This is an option where you can place wagers while the action is taking place, rather than only being able to do so pre-match. It’s opened up new possibilities, as you can attempt to take advantage of momentum shifts and changing odds while you watch live. The recent Ghana World Cup game against Croatia showed how the momentum can change more than once during a match.

The other key element in live sports bets is the option of cashing out early. This is a way of securing a profit early if the current score is going the way you expected it to. It can also provide an option for cutting your losses if your initial prediction isn’t working out well, and you can’t see any signs of it improving. This way of betting suits someone who wants to watch the games and adjust their bets according to what they see.

Games From Around the World

Advertisement

Advertisement

Perhaps the biggest advantage of online sports betting is in the way that it opens up the global market. You aren’t restricted to games in your home country or only the most popular sports there. Instead, you can choose from sports, events, and leagues from virtually anywhere in the world. This makes it suitable for any sports fan who is keen to investigate alternatives close to home or far away.

The world’s most popular sports, such as soccer, cricket and golf, are typically available, while niche sports like table tennis and volleyball have also gained popularity among fans who bet live. This means that there is now a greater emphasis on carrying out online research, where you can find out all of the latest statistics to help you place informed wagers on any game that catches your eye.

Image source: PxHere

Crash Games and Other Instant Games

While the previous changes might seem like the natural evolution for online gambling, online sportsbooks have also diversified in unexpected ways, such as the addition of instant casino-style games. If we look at the titles on this crash games Kenya platform, we can see Aviator, JetX and Chicken Highway among those listed. All of these games are based on the idea of the player deciding when to cash out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While they’re designed to give players an alternative to sports betting when they feel like a change, some of these games are based on sports themes. In the crash genre, that often means that a ball flies across the screen, with the win multiplier increasing until the player cashes out or the ball flies off the screen.