Faith Cherotich Carries Kenya’s Commonwealth Gold Medal Hopes as Lilian Odira Looks to Avoid Upset

Lilian Odira and Faith Cherotich will be in action on Wednesday. Image: Team Kenya/Imago

Lilian Odira and Faith Cherotich will be in action on Wednesday. Image: Team Kenya/Imago

The world champions have their work cut out with Faith Cherotich contesting the steeplechase final as Lilian Odira looks to seal a ticket to the 800m final.

World champion Faith Cherotich has the weight of Kenya’s expectations on her young shoulders as she heads into the 3,000m steeplechase final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

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After Kenya’s bad day on Tuesday, which saw Ferdinand Omanyala knocked out of the 100m semi-final before the country missed out on a medal in the men’s 10,000m, Cherotich has her work cut out.

The 22-year-old will lead Kenya’s charge in the women’s steeplechase final at 11.35pm (Kenyan time) alongside Celestine Biwott.

This will be the fourth race for Cherotich, who has so far run three Diamond League races, finishing third in Shanghai and Xiamen, before stunning a strong field to win in Eugene.

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Odira, Jepkemoi Seek 800m Final Ticket

That win, added to her impressive 2025 season which included winning the world title, gives Kenya hopes of a Commonwealth gold from the 22-year-old.

Meanwhile, before Cherotich and Biwott take to the track, world 800m champion Lilian Odira and Janet Jepkemoi will hope to have made the final during their race that will gun off at 1.32pm.

Odira has been in impressive form lately and had no problems getting into the semis but after what was witnessed on Tuesday, she will be wary of an upset and also expect to run in any weather conditions if she has to seal a ticket to the final.

Meanwhile, Kenya will have representation in field events on Wednesday night with the men’s long jump final being contested by Isaac Kirwa from 9.24pm and the women[‘s shot put final having Belinda Oburu from 10.01pm.

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