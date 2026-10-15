Billions FKF Will Pocket from FIFA as CAF Increases Funding to Member Associations

Football Kenya Federation is set for a major cash injection following an increase in funding from both FIFA and CAF.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is set for a substantial financial injection with billions set to come its way from FIFA.

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African football could receive a monumental financial boost of up to $1.35 billion under a new development funding initiative being prepared by FIFA, backed by surging commercial revenues from the expanded 2026 World Cup.

World football's governing body is weighing a global $6.35 billion development package that would allocate $25 million (Ksh3.2 billion) to each member association.

Across the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) 54 national federations, this equal distribution would amount to a combined $1.35 billion, pending final approval and the establishment of specific funding conditions. The total excludes any potential direct funding for the continental governing body itself.

The blueprint, detailed in documents reviewed by the Associated Press and corroborated by additional reports from AFP, indicates that FIFA intends to draw on its strengthened financial reserves.

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Vital Relief for Developing Federations

The prospective cash injection would offer critical support to national associations across Africa, many of which grapple with limited domestic broadcasting deals and commercial sponsorships.

Currently, federations receive up to $8 million (Ksh1 billion) over the 2023-2026 cycle via the FIFA Forward 3.0 programme, which finances administrative costs, national-team travel logistics, and infrastructure projects such as technical training centres, pitches, and administrative headquarters.

While the exact governance framework for the newly proposed package remains to be defined, the prospective sum would represent more than triple the baseline allocations currently provided through Forward 3.0.

A Fresh Approach After Scrapped Investment Plans

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This initiative marks a clear departure from FIFA's previously abandoned scheme to introduce private equity into its commercial operations. That earlier venture—which sought to establish a new commercial entity valued at roughly $20 billion—faced fierce backlash and was ultimately shelved amid strong resistance from governing bodies in Europe, Asia, and North America.

While that dispute highlighted deep financial divides across world football, it also underscored the intense appetite among African federations for expanded global revenue-sharing. By tapping into its own tournament earnings and reserves rather than external private investment, FIFA's current proposal aims to deliver those resources directly to member associations. Its ultimate impact on the ground will hinge on the Council's final verdict, disbursement timelines, and governance oversight.

CAF Increases Funding to Member Associations

Meanwhile, FKF is also set to cash in big from the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) decision to raise annual subventions to all 54 member federations by 33 percent.

Under the revised scheme announced by CAF President Patrice Motsepe, national football governing bodies across the continent will now receive up to USD700,000 (Ks 90.5 million) annually, marking a significant rise from the previous allocation of USD525,000 (Ksh67.9 million).

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