Raila Odinga Anniversary: How ‘Baba’ Saved Gor Mahia from Hefty CAF Sanctions

The political enigma was a cornerstone for Gor Mahia, standing with the club in good and bad times, including saving them from major sanctions five years ago.

As Kenya celebrates the first anniversary of Raila Odinga’s passing, the former Prime Minister remains an indelible figure in Kenya’s history.

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While his towering political legacy is undisputed, his deep-rooted connection to the beautiful game forged an equally powerful bond with ordinary citizens across the country.

Odinga, who died at the age of 80 on October 15, 2025, while undergoing treatment in India, viewed football not merely as entertainment, but as an emblem of community, identity, and national pride.

His affinity for the sport was grounded in personal experience on the pitch. In his youth, Odinga turned out for Luo Union FC and during his tenure as Member of Parliament for Lang’ata, he regularly laced up his boots for Bunge FC.

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At club level, Odinga’s devotion belonged unconditionally to Gor Mahia FC. As the club’s long-serving patron, his commitment went far beyond matchday appearances. During challenging financial periods—particularly before the era of major shirt sponsorships—Odinga consistently stepped in to provide vital economic support.

When Raila Helped Gor Avoid Sanctions

Raila Odinga stood with Gor Mahia through think and thin. Image: Raila Odinga/Facebook

It is during one such moment in February 2021 that Odinga saved Gor Mahia not just from embarrassment but from hefty sanctions from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Ahead of a CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round fixture against Zambian outfit NAPSA Stars, K’Ogalo were in dire straits and on matchday, they were still stuck in Nairobi, risking missing the match due to financial constraints, until Odinga stepped in.

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“He took us like his own team to such an extent that whenever we had major problems, we would seek his help,” former Gor Mahia team manager Jolawi Obondo said on Ramogi FM.

“One day we were going to play in Zambia but by 9am, we were still in Nairobi, yet the game was kicking off at 3pm that very day,” he recounted of their ordeal ahead of the return leg match.

“It forced him [Raila] to charter a plane for us, a KQ [Kenya Airways] plane. As soon as we arrived, we were told to provide the team sheet. We did not even go to the hotel. We went directly to the pitch and we performed so well in that game.”

Consequences of Forfeiting CAF Match

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The late Raila Odinga when he met Gor Mahia officials in October 2025. Photo: Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia had lost 1-0 in Nairobi but put in a gallant performance in Zambia to draw the return leg 2-2 although they were eliminated 3-2 on aggregate.

The Kenyan side had been booked at the Hilton Garden Hotel in Lusaka but since they had no time to check in, staff from the facility served them meals at the stadium, showing the delicate balancing act for the club on the day.

The last-minute decision to charter a plane saved Gor Mahia from CAF sanctions as forfeiting the match would have come with consequences which include a potential two-year ban from continental competitions and financial penalties not less than $18,000 (Ksh2.3 million).

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