Arsenal Eye January Move for Bayern Munich Defender

The Gunners are reportedly looking for defensive reinforcements in the midseason window and have identified the South Korean as the ideal candidate.

Arsenal are plotting a mid-season swoop for Bayern Munich centre-back Kim Min-jae, according to reports in Germany.

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Writing for CF Bayern Insider, Bild journalist Christian Falk confirmed that the North London club are keen on securing the 85-cap South Korea international when the transfer window opens in January.

Bayern are understood to be open to a sale. Kim has seen his playing time restricted under head coach Vincent Kompany, who has largely favoured a central defensive pairing of Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano. Despite his reduced role in Bavaria, Kim brings immense pedigree, having claimed five league titles across three different clubs throughout his career.

Hincapie Setback Stirs Transfer Links

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The Gunners' interest emerges amid growing concerns over their defensive depth. Speaking after Arsenal's 3-0 win against Lille on Tuesday, manager Mikel Arteta revealed that Piero Hincapie faces an extended spell on the sidelines after sustaining an ankle problem.

“Piero is improving, but it looks more significant. I think it will be a matter of weeks, but we don’t know exactly how many.”

Falk claims the decision to pursue Kim is partially driven by Hincapie's injury, though it remains to be seen whether Arteta genuinely needs another centre-half given his current options.

Scouting Connection Fuels Speculation

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Arsenal already boast significant depth in the heart of defence. Following the summer arrival of Ezri Konsa, the squad features established names including Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori, and Cristhian Mosquera.

However, the push for Kim is reportedly being championed behind the scenes by scout Maurizio Micheli, who played a key role in bringing the defender to Napoli earlier in his career.