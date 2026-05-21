Beyond the Prize Money: All the Rewards Arsenal Will Receive as Premier League Champions

Beyond the Prize Money: All the Rewards Arsenal Will Receive as Premier League Champions

Beyond the Prize Money: All the Rewards Arsenal Will Receive as Premier League Champions

Arsenal's Premier League title brings more than prize money, including trophies, medals, European qualification, commercial gains and other long-term rewards.

After a hypothetical 22-year wait, Arsenal have been crowned Premier League champions for the 2025/26 season.

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Beyond the glory and bragging rights, what tangible rewards come with finishing top of the table? Here’s a breakdown of the prizes awaiting the new champions.

The Premier League Trophy

The most iconic prize is, of course, the Premier League Trophy. Following their final match of the season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, Arsenal will be presented with the silverware, adorned with red and white ribbons to match the club's colours.

The trophy itself is a substantial piece of silverware, standing 104cm (3ft 5in) tall and 61cm (2ft) wide. It has a total weight of 25.4kg, with its engraved base alone accounting for 15.9kg.

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Its design is based on "The Three Lions of English Football." Two lions are positioned on either side of the handles, while the third is symbolic: when the winning captain lifts the trophy and its golden crown, they complete the trio.

While champions are typically presented with the trophy at their final home game, Arsenal's title was confirmed after their last match at the Emirates. Therefore, the ceremony will take place at their final away fixture.

Are There Two Trophies?

Yes, two identical trophies exist. One is kept by the reigning champions for the season, while the other is used by the Premier League for promotional purposes.

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The champions are required to return their trophy at least three weeks before the final matchday of the following season.

In scenarios where the title race goes down to the wire, one trophy is sent to each stadium where a team could be crowned champions, ensuring a presentation is always ready.

Winners' Medals

In addition to the trophy, the club receives 40 commemorative medals to distribute among players, the manager, and officials. These silver medals are 5.7cm (2.25in) in diameter.

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According to Premier League rules, any player who has made at least five league appearances during the season is guaranteed to receive a medal.

Clubs can request additional medals from the board if more than 39 players meet this five-appearance threshold.

Is There Prize Money for Winning?

Unlike major individual sports like golf or tennis, there is no specific prize purse for winning the Premier League title. Instead, prize money is distributed to all 20 clubs based on their final league position.

This "merit payment" system operates on a sliding scale. The champions receive the largest share, with the amount decreasing for each subsequent position down to 20th place. For instance, the top team receives 20 times a base merit payment, the runner-up gets 19 times that amount, and so on.

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Last season, each league position was worth an additional £2.6 million. Champions Liverpool earned £53.1 million in merit payments, while the bottom-placed club, Southampton, received £2.6 million.

Winning the title also brings significant commercial advantages, as sponsorship deals often include bonus clauses for such success and strengthen the club's negotiating power for future partnerships.

Winning the Premier League title brings not only prestige but also a host of tangible rewards. While success often triggers bonus payments for players and staff, the perks that accompany the trophy are significant and long-lasting.

Guaranteed Champions League Football

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The league champions secure an automatic spot in the following season's UEFA Champions League. This season, the top five Premier League clubs will qualify for Europe's elite competition.

This is an expansion from the traditional top-four allocation, granted to England for the strong collective performance of its clubs in European tournaments over the past two seasons.

A Place in the FA Community Shield

By winning the league, a club earns the right to compete in the FA Community Shield, the traditional curtain-raiser for the new English football season.

This match pits the Premier League winners against the FA Cup holders. For instance, Arsenal are set to face Manchester City in Cardiff on August 16th.

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The Golden Champions Badge

A unique visual honour awaits the title holders. Since the 2015/16 season, the reigning champions have worn a special gold Premier League badge on their sleeves throughout their title-defending campaign.

This season marks the first time Arsenal will have the opportunity to sport this prestigious emblem, and fans can already purchase the upcoming season's kit featuring the golden badge.

A Permanent Place in History

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Beyond the immediate rewards, the champions etch their name into the annals of English football. The club's name is added to the prestigious "Wall of Champions," joining an exclusive list of teams that have conquered the Premier League.

Only seven different clubs have achieved this feat, ranging from one-time winners like Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City to the record-holding Manchester United.