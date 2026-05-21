AFCON 2027:Samia Suluhu Stadium Surges Past 80% Completion as Seat Installation Begins [PHOTOS]

Samia Suluhu Stadium has surpassed 80% completion as it races alongside Talanta Stadium in preparations for AFCON 2027.

As the countdown to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) intensifies, the East African co-hosts are locked in a friendly yet fierce infrastructure race.

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In Arusha, construction of the multi-billion-shilling Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium has kicked into overdrive. With recent updates showing the project pushing well past the 80% mark, the Tanzanian flagship arena is sprinting to match the pace of Kenya’s Talanta Sports City stadium, which recently crossed the 91% completion milestone.

Fresh site images reveal a massive transformation, proving that the dream of hosting Africa’s biggest footballing showcase in northern Tanzania is rapidly becoming a concrete reality.

Samia Suluhu Stadium: Arusha's Tanzanite Gem Takes Shape

Samia Suluhu Stadium

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The most visually striking update is the stadium’s dramatic exterior facade. Designed to mirror the sharp, geometric geometry of the rare Tanzanite gemstone, found exclusively in the Arusha region, the complex V-shaped canopy roof is now fully complete.

Heavy-duty construction cranes still flank the structure as teams finalise the outer cladding panels, giving the arena its futuristic, ultra-modern silhouette. The completion of this massive roofing structure marks a major engineering milestone, protecting the stands from Arusha’s erratic weather elements.

Samia Suluhu Stadium: Seating Installation Underway

Samia Suluhu Stadium

Stepping inside the 30,000-seat bowl, sections of the lower tiers are already seeing the installation of ergonomic stadium seats, arranged in alternating blocks of bright green and clean white to echo national pride.

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While certain upper decks and VIP hospitality terraces remain in their bare concrete phase, the skeletal framing and protective safety railings are largely installed.

Safety tape and ongoing structural alignments indicate that the contractors, China Railway Construction Engineering Group, are systematically moving section-by-section to complete the seating Bowl.

Samia Suluhu Stadium: The Pitch and Infrastructure Foundation

Samia Suluhu Stadium

The main playing field has been precisely levelled, sealed, and layered with specialised sub-base infrastructure.

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Concurrently, teams are embedding advanced drainage and irrigation networks beneath the surface to guarantee the natural grass turf stays pristine during heavy downpours.

Samia Suluhu Stadium

A fleet of construction trucks and excavators continues to work around the clock, prepping the surrounding track and technical areas for the final application of world-class sporting surfaces.