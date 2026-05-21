Advertisement

AFCON 2027:Samia Suluhu Stadium Surges Past 80% Completion as Seat Installation Begins [PHOTOS]

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 12:42 - 21 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Samia Suluhu Stadium Surges Past 80% Completion
Samia Suluhu Stadium Surges Past 80% Completion Image source: Talanta Sports City Facebook
Samia Suluhu Stadium has surpassed 80% completion as it races alongside Talanta Stadium in preparations for AFCON 2027.
Advertisement

As the countdown to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) intensifies, the East African co-hosts are locked in a friendly yet fierce infrastructure race.

Advertisement

In Arusha, construction of the multi-billion-shilling Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium has kicked into overdrive. With recent updates showing the project pushing well past the 80% mark, the Tanzanian flagship arena is sprinting to match the pace of Kenya’s Talanta Sports City stadium, which recently crossed the 91% completion milestone.

Fresh site images reveal a massive transformation, proving that the dream of hosting Africa’s biggest footballing showcase in northern Tanzania is rapidly becoming a concrete reality.

Samia Suluhu Stadium: Arusha's Tanzanite Gem Takes Shape

Samia Suluhu Stadium
Samia Suluhu Stadium
Advertisement

The most visually striking update is the stadium’s dramatic exterior facade. Designed to mirror the sharp, geometric geometry of the rare Tanzanite gemstone, found exclusively in the Arusha region, the complex V-shaped canopy roof is now fully complete.

Heavy-duty construction cranes still flank the structure as teams finalise the outer cladding panels, giving the arena its futuristic, ultra-modern silhouette. The completion of this massive roofing structure marks a major engineering milestone, protecting the stands from Arusha’s erratic weather elements.

Samia Suluhu Stadium: Seating Installation Underway

Samia Suluhu Stadium
Samia Suluhu Stadium

Stepping inside the 30,000-seat bowl, sections of the lower tiers are already seeing the installation of ergonomic stadium seats, arranged in alternating blocks of bright green and clean white to echo national pride.

Advertisement

While certain upper decks and VIP hospitality terraces remain in their bare concrete phase, the skeletal framing and protective safety railings are largely installed.

Safety tape and ongoing structural alignments indicate that the contractors, China Railway Construction Engineering Group, are systematically moving section-by-section to complete the seating Bowl.

Samia Suluhu Stadium: The Pitch and Infrastructure Foundation

Samia Suluhu Stadium
Samia Suluhu Stadium

The main playing field has been precisely levelled, sealed, and layered with specialised sub-base infrastructure.

Advertisement

Concurrently, teams are embedding advanced drainage and irrigation networks beneath the surface to guarantee the natural grass turf stays pristine during heavy downpours.

Samia Suluhu Stadium
Samia Suluhu Stadium

A fleet of construction trucks and excavators continues to work around the clock, prepping the surrounding track and technical areas for the final application of world-class sporting surfaces.

With Kenya’s Talanta Stadium entering its final phase and scheduling a complete handover by July, the pressure is on Tanzania to cross the finish line concurrently. The Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium is on track for its own July testing phase.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Beyond the Prize Money: All the Rewards Arsenal Will Receive as Premier League Champions
Football
21.05.2026
Beyond the Prize Money: All the Rewards Arsenal Will Receive as Premier League Champions
Talanta Stadium
Football
21.05.2026
Gambling Revenues to Fund Talanta Stadium Payouts as KSh 44.79 Billion Bond Faces Long-Term Uncertainty
Samia Suluhu Stadium Surges Past 80% Completion
Football
21.05.2026
AFCON 2027:Samia Suluhu Stadium Surges Past 80% Completion as Seat Installation Begins [PHOTOS]
How Private Sponsorship Is Powering Rugby, Golf, Athletics and Sports Success Across East Africa
Other Sports
21.05.2026
How Private Sponsorship Is Powering Rugby, Golf, Athletics and Sports Success Across East Africa
Harambee Stars Coach Benni McCarthy Surprises Fans With Hidden Talent in Viral Commercial
Harambee Stars
21.05.2026
Harambee Stars Coach Benni McCarthy Surprises Fans With Hidden Talent in Viral Commercial
Bet of the Day: Winning Football Picks From Trusted Experts
Bet Of The Day
21.05.2026
Bet of the Day: Winning Football Picks From Trusted Experts