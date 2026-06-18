2026 World Cup: Mamelodi Sundowns Star Rescues Point for South Africa Against Czech Republic

South Africa's Teboho Mokoena shields the ball against Czech Republic at the World Cup. Image: Imago

South Africa's Teboho Mokoena shields the ball against Czech Republic at the World Cup. Image: Imago

South Africa came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Czech Republic as they revived their chances of making the 2026 World Cup knockout round.

Teboho Mokoena converted a late penalty to salvage a crucial 1-1 draw for South Africa against the Czech Republic in Atlanta on Thursday, keeping Bafana Bafana's World Cup hopes alive.

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South Africa found themselves trailing just six minutes into the match after a defensive lapse allowed the Czechs to score against the run of play.

Staring down a second consecutive defeat, Bafana Bafana were handed a lifeline late in the game when they were awarded a penalty. Mokoena stepped up and coolly converted the spot-kick with just seven minutes of normal time remaining.

Coach Hugo Broos reverted to a four-man defence after experimenting with a back five, but the tactical switch failed to prevent an early goal. A quick throw-in caught the South African defence disorganized, allowing Alexandr Sojka to set up Michal Sadilek, who found space and slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

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Throughout the first half, South Africa's midfield trio of Mokoena, Jayden Adams, and Thalente Mbatha struggled to create clear-cut chances. The team also appeared vulnerable on the counter-attack when full-backs Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba pushed forward.

Just before halftime, South Africa missed a golden opportunity to equalize. A fine run and cross from Modiba was fumbled by Czech goalkeeper Matej Kovar, but the ball fell to Thapelo Maseko, who couldn't direct his shot on target from a promising position.

Second-Half Revival Secures a Point

Evidence Makgopa of South Africa in action against Czech Republic. Image: Imago

Seeking more creativity, Broos introduced Relebohile Mofokeng for Adams at the start of the second half. The Orlando Pirates star immediately injected energy into the team's performance, with his sharp passing helping South Africa dominate possession.

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Despite their control, a goal remained elusive. Broos then opted for a more direct approach, bringing on striker Evidence Makgopa for Iqraam Rayners. The change made South Africa more threatening in the final third, and their persistence finally paid off.

Late in the game, a shot from outside the box by Maseko struck the arm of Pavel Sulc, prompting the referee to award a penalty. Mokoena took the responsibility and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to level the score at 1-1.

The draw gives Bafana Bafana their first point of the tournament, same as the Czech Republic while Mexico and South Korea both have three.

The result sets up a must-win scenario for Broos's side against South Korea next Thursday. A victory is essential to have any chance of advancing to the Round of 32.

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