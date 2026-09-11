Al-Ahli Madani Reveal Plan to Eliminate Tusker From CAF Confederation Cup Clash: 'We Will Fight Until the End'

Al-Ahli Madani have revealed their intention to exploit Tusker FC’s weaknesses as they target progression in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Al-Ahli Madani head coach Aliyu Zubairu and winger Jean Marc Moutsinga have thrown down the gauntlet ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round tie against Tusker FC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following a dramatic 2-2 draw in the first leg in Rwanda, both sides clash in the decisive return fixture in Nairobi, with the winner advancing to the next stage of continental competition.

The duo has declared that their side possesses the mental toughness and motivation needed to eliminate Tusker FC in front of their home supporters.

Jean Marc Moutsinga Targets Tusker FC's Weaknesses

Having fought back from a two-goal deficit in the first leg, Al-Ahli Madani winger Jean Marc Moutsinga believes the momentum has completely shifted in favour of the Sudanese side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The explosive forward emphasised that the squad has meticulously analysed Tusker FC’s defensive structure and intends to ruthlessly target their tactical flaws in the return fixture.

Expressing his personal readiness and unwavering focus, Moutsinga made it clear that nothing short of qualification will satisfy their continental ambitions.

"Looking forward to this game we're about to play. We came here to get the three points. We have to; it's a must for us. And individually, I'm physically, emotionally, and mentally ready for the game. If I get a chance to play, I will give my all,” he said.

“And any minute I get, I'll give my all. It was very, very dramatic. We were losing 2-0; from 2-0 to 2-2, we saw the team spirit and fighting spirit from the second half to the last minute of the game. And I think that coming here, we will do better, score more goals, and earn more points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have scouted them as we played against them. We saw their strengths and their weakness. So we're going to use their weaknesses in our game, and I feel we will go for their weaknesses. Our ambition is to get to the group stage."

Tusker FC vs Al-Ahli Madani: Moutsinga Relishes the Atmosphere

While Tusker FC will count on the partisan home crowd to push them across the finish line, Moutsinga remains unfazed by the prospect of playing in an intimidating environment.

The winger noted that the squad’s mental fortitude will shine through regardless of the noise from the stands. "It's a must for us to beat Tusker. We get to the second preliminary, and we go through the group stages,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Yes, it's an ambition for the team. I know we are away and have many fans. It's going to be Tusker and the fans against us. But we won't look down. We will fight until the end. We will fight. Whatever happens, happens."

Coach Aliyu Zubairu Downplays Venue Factor

Echoing his forward's confidence, Al-Ahli Madani head coach Aliyu Zubairu offered a calm, tactical assessment of the tie.

Reflecting on the first leg, Zubairu pointed out that Tusker FC were fortunate to open up a 2-0 lead, insisting that his side showed their true strength by dominating the match after half-time adjustments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Addressing the media after taking his players through their paces on natural turf in Nairobi, Zubairu insisted that venue dynamics play no role when two well-organised teams face off.

"When the game started, they gave us an early-minute rush. They got the first penalty. Later, when we were trying to get the equaliser, they added another one. But after going to the dressing room at halftime, I think I spoke to the boys that they needed to bring out their best and play their game. So I think from halftime we had total dominance," he said.

"Even after we scored the second goal, when it was 2-2, we still had a couple of chances. It's just that we're not lucky to have taken the chances. But all the same, Tusker is a good side. There's no difference. A good team is a good team anywhere, any day.

“And if you're bad, you're bad. So wherever the match is played, it's inconsequential. The most important thing is your team's organisation. If your team has the focus on how to approach a match, I think they can do it anywhere. And I believe that is what we are coming to do here."

Advertisement

Advertisement

With displacement caused by conflict forcing many African clubs to play fixtures away from home, Zubairu highlighted that playing in Nairobi feels natural due to the warm reception received from the local Sudanese diaspora.

Calling on fans to show up in large numbers, the tactician is confident that the stands will be filled with vocal support on matchday:

"We played in Kigali. It's not our home. We only spent two weeks in Kigali, just like Tusker too came. And we came here too, to Nairobi. Football doesn't have a home; it doesn't have a way. The chance is 50-50. 50-50, to Tusker and to us,” he said.