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Kenya Bags First Gold at Chaotic 2026 African Athletics Championships

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 06:49 - 14 May 2026
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Kenya's Kelvin Chesang and Silas Senchura won gold and bronze respectively at the African Athletics Championships.
Kenya secured its first medals at the 2026 African Athletics Championships after bagging gold and bronze.
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Amid the chaotic organization of the 2026 Africa Athletics Championships in Accra, Ghana, Kenya secured her first moment of glory when Kelvin Chesang win gold.

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Chesang claimed victory in the men’s 10,000m after clocking 28:30.44 ahead of Ethiopia’s Eyob Gared (28:30.57) while another Kenyan Silas Senchura clinched a bronze medal after stopping the clock at 28:34.97.

It was a moment of pride for East Africa as runners from the region dominated the race highlighted by Kipsang’s victory in the scorching heat of Accra.

Kipsang Reveals Winning Strategy

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“The race was not easy because we had Ethiopians in there. I knew I was in great shape so I decided to push hard to ensure I secured the win. I had promised Kenyans that I would deliver gold and I have done it,” Kipsang said after the race.

The Kenyan athlete then revealed his winning strategy. “When I noticed that my Kenyan colleagues were behind, I decided to follow the Ethiopians because they are strong. I stayed in the leading pack and also ensured we locked them out,” he added.

“It is my first time to win gold and when I go back home, it is to prepare for the Commonwealth Games. I want to improve my time and get my personal best to 27 minutes because we had the challenge of heat here,” Kipsang further stated.

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