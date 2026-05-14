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AFC Leopards Coach Explains Winning Strategy Against Ulinzi as He Keeps Title Faith

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 13:29 - 14 May 2026
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Fred Ambani
Fred Ambani. Image source: SportPesa Blog
AFC Leopards coach Fred Ambani has shared how his team brought down Ulinzi Stars while detailing his plan to keep their slim title hopes alive.
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AFC Leopards coach Fred Ambani still remains confident that his team can end their long wait for a league title despite being four points behind with three games remaining.

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Leopards closed the gap with Gor Mahia to four points following a 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Ulinzi Stars on Wednesday to keep their slim title hopes alive.

Goals from Kelly Madada and Emmnuel Lwangu did the job for Ingwe who took their tally to 61 points ahead of their final three games of the campaign in what has been an improved season.

Leopards suffocated Ulinzi by hogging possession while outmuscling them on the wings as witnessed through their goals when Hassan Beja found Madada with a great cut-back for the opener while the enterprising James Kinyanjui brought in a good ball for Lwangu to deliver the killer blow.

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Ambani says this was a deliberate tactic to kill off an Ulinzi side that came with the intention of crowding the midfield and making it difficult for Ingwe to penetrate.

Ambani Opens Up on Tactical Plan

“We noticed they were vulnerable on the flanks, and that is what we decided to exploit. They were very compact in midfield so I instructed Kinyanjui and Beja to remain wide and keep probing those areas,” Ambani told Azam TV after the match.

“Their goalkeeper is very good aerially, so we avoided unnecessary crosses, and instead focused on cut-back passes. That worked perfectly for us and gave us the advantage.”

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Ambani then went on about the strategy his team will employ in their final three games to apply pressure on Gor Mahia. Leopards have tricky matches against Kakamega Homeboyz, resurgent APS Bomet and Bidco United, who are fighting to avoid relegation, but must win all and hope that K’Ogalo drop points.

“We are going to Kakamega knowing very well that we still have work to do. I have already told the players that every game from now is a final. We must fight for maximum points if we want to keep our title hopes alive,” the Leopards boss stated.

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